Funds provide investors with disciplined approach to downside protection, previously only available to insurers and institutional investors

Milliman Financial Strategies Limited has announced the launch of the MGTS Milliman SmartShield Fund in the UK. The fund makes available to advisers a disciplined approach to managing downside risk, previously only available to insurers and institutional investors.

Drawing on over 25 years' experience in financial market risk management, with more than GBP 18 billion managed in similar strategies outside the UK, the fund has been developed to support advisers seeking a more structured and disciplined approach to retirement investment risk.

"Many retirement income strategies are built on assumptions that no longer hold in the same way," said Neil Dissanayake, Principal, Milliman Financial Risk Management. "In a more volatile environment, the challenge is not just managing downside risk but doing so consistently across market cycles."

The launch comes as advisers place increasing focus on delivering consistent retirement outcomes, particularly in the context of sustained market volatility and sequence risk.

The MGTS Milliman SmartShield fund seeks to enable clients to maintain exposure to growth while incorporating a consistent approach to downside risk management across challenging market conditions and aims to help advisers and their clients navigate retirement planning with greater clarity and confidence.

Key features

Growth-focused, multi-asset, UCITS fund

Daily priced and daily liquidity

Structured, rules-based framework not reliant on discretionary decisions

Defaqto Risk Rating 5; Income Drawdown Rated

About Milliman

Milliman leverages deep expertise, actuarial rigor, and advanced technology to develop solutions for a world at risk. We help clients in the public and private sectors navigate urgent, complex challenges, from extreme weather and market volatility to financial insecurity and rising health costs-so they can meet their business, financial, and social objectives. Our solutions encompass insurance, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. Visit us at milliman.com.

About Milliman FRM

Milliman Financial Risk Management, established in 1998, is a subsidiary of Milliman Inc. It includes over 190 professionals operating from three trading platforms around the world (Chicago, London, and Sydney), and provides investment advisory, hedging, and consulting services on over GBP 197 billion in global assets (as of March 31, 2026), with over 25 years' experience working with large financial institutions. Milliman Financial Strategies Ltd is its FCA-regulated entity operating in the UK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519490247/en/

Contacts:

Neil Dissanayake, FIA, FRM, GSFP

Principal and Director of European Trading, Milliman Financial Strategies

neil.dissanayake@milliman.com

+44 (0)20 7847 1557 Office

+44 (0)7866 371344 Mobile

