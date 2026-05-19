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WKN: 3380 | ISIN: TW0002324001 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
19.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Compal Electronics, Inc.: Compal and Exascale Collaborate to Showcase Integrated AI Infrastructure Solution at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compal Electronics, Inc. (Compal; TWSE: 2324) will showcase its next-generation integrated AI infrastructure solutions at COMPUTEX 2026, highlighting the company's expanding capabilities across AI servers, liquid cooling, and data center infrastructure integration.

As AI workloads continue driving rapid growth in power density and thermal demands, Compal is expanding beyond traditional server manufacturing to deliver more integrated, deployment-ready AI infrastructure solutions for cloud service providers, enterprises, and large-scale AI factories. Through its collaboration with Exascale Labs, Compal is further strengthening its ability to integrate compute, cooling, and power infrastructure into scalable AI data center deployments tailored to evolving customer requirements.

At COMPUTEX 2026, Compal will present a full AI infrastructure showcase inside its booth, integrating AI servers, liquid cooling, and data center infrastructure technologies. The showcase includes Compal's latest AI server platforms, including OG231-2-L1 and SGX30-2, alongside its Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) liquid cooling technologies. In collaboration with Exascale Labs, the exhibit will also feature Modular Data Center (MDC) and Solid-State Transformers (SST) based HVDC power architecture technologies, highlighting how integrated compute, cooling, and power infrastructure can help customers accelerate AI deployment while improving scalability and energy efficiency.

By combining rack-scale compute platforms, direct liquid cooling, and flexible infrastructure integration, Compal enables customers to customize deployments based on workload, power availability, and data center environments while reducing deployment complexity and accelerating time-to-service.

"AI infrastructure is no longer just about server performance - customers now require integrated solutions spanning compute, cooling, and power," said Alan Chang, Vice President, ISBG at Compal. "By combining Compal's AI server and liquid cooling technologies with Exascale's modular infrastructure and HVDC capabilities, we are helping customers deploy scalable AI infrastructure faster and more efficiently."

"We continue to see growing demand for more flexible and rapidly deployable AI infrastructure," said Hoansoo Lee, CEO at Exascale Labs. "Through this collaboration with Compal, we are pleased to combine modular data center and HVDC power technologies with Compal's integrated capabilities in AI servers and liquid cooling to showcase a next-generation AI infrastructure solution designed for high-density AI environments."

Compal's AI infrastructure showcase will be on display throughout COMPUTEX 2026 at booth M0804.

About Compal

Founded in 1984, Compal is a global technology leader delivering PC platforms, cloud and AI servers, and smart device solutions for leading brands worldwide. Learn more at https://www.compal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compal-and-exascale-collaborate-to-showcase-integrated-ai-infrastructure-solution-at-computex-2026-302774615.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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