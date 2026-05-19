Hill 70 Memorial Project: WHERE CANADA TOOK COMMAND: HILL 70 MEMORIAL PARK PREPARES TO INAUGURATE THE BRUTINEL VISITORS PAVILION ON JUNE 10, 2026

KINGSTON, ON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, 10 June 2026, an important ceremony in Loos-en-Gohelle, France, will highlight the battle where the Canadian Corps first fought under Canadian command - and offer a reminder, in a more precarious world, of what it means for a country to take responsibility for its own defense and that of its allies.

On June 10, Hill 70 Memorial Park will inaugurate the Brutinel Visitors Pavilion, a new focal point for visitors to the battlefield where the Canadian Corps launched its first major operation under Lieutenant-General Sir Arthur Currie in August 1917.

When

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Ceremony begins: 12:45h local time, CEST

Media arrival and accreditation from: 12:00h

Where

Hill 70 Memorial Park

Rue Louis Faidherbe

62750 Loos-en-Gohelle

France

50°27'10.7"N 2°48'01.9"

The pavilion is named for Brigadier-General Raymond Brutinel, a French-born Canadian officer who founded the Canadian Automobile (later Motor) Machine Gun Brigade - one of the first motorized machine-gun formations in the British Empire - and helped pioneer mobile and indirect machine-gun fire across the Allied forces. Together, the Hill 70 battlefield and the Brutinel story make June 10 a moment to revisit how Canada's role in the First World War is understood - and what we can learn from it today.

A defining Canadian victory on French soil

From 15 to 25 August 1917, the Canadian Corps attacked and captured Hill 70, a dominating height north of Lens that had been held by German forces since 1914. Currie's plan called for seizing the high ground and forcing German troops to counter-attack uphill into prepared Canadian defensive fire.

The result was a costly but decisive victory:

The Canadian Corps captured and held the ridge, overlooking Lens and the surrounding approaches.

German forces launched multiple counterattacks and suffered heavy casualties against Canadian positions.

Canadian casualties ran into the thousands over ten days of fighting, while German losses were significantly higher.

Six Victoria Crosses were awarded to Canadians for actions at Hill 70.

Historians describe Hill 70 as the first major test of Currie's leadership of the Canadian Corps and an important step in the sequence of Canadian victories that followed in 1918. Many sources now place Hill 70 alongside Vimy Ridge and Passchendaele in the story of Canada's emergence as an independent military actor on the Western Front. Importantly, Hill 70 was the first Canadian-led operation up to that point in the war and was one that helped turn the tide in WWI.

Why Hill 70 matters now

Today, many countries are again debating how much they are prepared to invest in their own security and in the defence of shared values in an increasingly unstable world. Hill 70 is a reminder that Canada's reputation abroad was not given to it; it was earned when a middle country chose to assume real responsibility for planning, resourcing and leading a complex operation - and then saw that decision through to victory but at great cost.

The questions that confronted Canada in 1917 - about readiness, resolve and assuming more than a supporting role - still echo today in current discussions about defence, alliances and sovereignty.

Brutinel: a French-born Canadian innovator

Raymond Brutinel was born in France, emigrated to Canada before the war and raised and commanded Canada's first motorized machine-gun units. Under his leadership, the Canadian Automobile Machine Gun Brigade developed mobile firepower and indirect machine-gun methods that were adopted more widely across British forces.

Later promoted to Brigadier-General, Brutinel commanded the Canadian Independent Force and played a key role in the Canadian Corps' mobile operations during the final stages of the war. His name on the pavilion at Hill 70 underlines the deep France-Canada connection at the heart of this battlefield story.

A permanent place of learning

Opened to the public in 2017 and completed in 2019, Hill 70 Memorial Park is the only memorial site in Europe dedicated specifically to the Battle of Hill 70. The park includes a monument, interpretive trails, the Arthur Currie Amphitheatre and landscaped spaces that invite visitors to understand the battle in the context of the surrounding terrain. The Brutinel Visitors Pavilion will serve as the main welcome and interpretation point for tourists, school groups, and tour groups exploring the site.

"Hill 70 is where Canada took command," said Mark Hutchings, Chairman of Hill 70 Memorial Park Project. "With the Brutinel Visitors Pavilion, we are paying tribute to that story with a permanent designation on the very ground where it unfolded - and a place to reflect on what that choice to lead still means today."

The inauguration ceremony on June 10 will bring together Canadian, French and other representatives to unveil the pavilion name, reflect on the battle's legacy and highlight the Franco-Canadian bond embodied in Brutinel's life.

Media are invited to attend.

Program highlights for media:

Official remarks by Canadian and French representatives

Dedication of the Brutinel Visitors Pavilion

Short guided tour of the Hill 70 Memorial Park

Ceremony of remembrance for Canadian casualties of the battle

Photo and interview opportunities with dignitaries, historians and Hill 70 Memorial Park representatives

Visual opportunities:

Exterior shots of Hill 70 Memorial Park and the Monument

Unveiling of the Brutinel Visitors Pavilion

Flags of Canada and France

Hill 70 landscape around Loos-en-Gohelle and Lens

Ceremonial laying of wreaths

Live pipe band performance

School children placing flags on headstones

About Hill 70 Memorial Project:

Hill 70 Memorial Park honours the Canadian Corps' victory in the August 1917 Battle of Hill 70, where more than 100,000 Canadians fought under Canadian command to seize and hold the high ground overlooking Lens in northern France. In ten days of intense fighting, Canadian troops repelled repeated counter-attacks, inflicted heavy losses on German forces, helping to cement Canada's reputation as an effective, independent fighting force. Completed in 2019, the Memorial Park's monument, amphitheatre, and interpretive trails provide a dedicated site where visitors can learn about and reflect on this pivotal moment in Canada's emergence as a nation.

Media accreditation & contacts:

To register for accreditation, receive the media kit, or request advance interviews, please contact:

Sonny Wong

Media

Hill 70 Memorial Park

Email: media@hill70.ca

Phone: +1-604-880-3758

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