BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance of the Company's underlying sector components was mixed in April. Energy transition was the largest contributor to returns, mining also contributed positively, albeit more modestly, while conventional energy detracted. Markets appeared to stabilise following March's volatility, with improving sentiment and a resumption of market leadership by artificial intelligence (AI)-related equities.

Within the Company's energy transition component, exposure to the storage sub-sector provided a notable positive contribution. Results reported during April highlighted strong earnings momentum among companies exposed to AI-related capital expenditure, including electric cable manufacturers and electricity transmission system operators.

During the first half of the month, the announcement of a ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran, alongside growing expectations of a sustained resolution, led to a decline in oil prices. Brent crude fell from US$127/bbl at the start of April to US$99/bbl by 17 April. However, as the month progressed, mixed signals from both sides and continued uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz drove a renewed increase in prices, with Brent ending the month at US$124/bbl. In this environment, conventional energy equities delivered negative returns, with integrated oil and gas exposure the most significant sub-sector-level detractor for the Company.

Within the Company's mining component, diversified mining exposure contributed positively, supported by strength in iron ore and copper prices, partly reflecting improved economic data from China. In contrast, gold mining exposure weighed on returns, as higher interest rate expectations continued to pressure gold prices.

Figures sourced from Datastream; prices quoted in US dollar terms unless specified otherwise as at 30 April 2026.

19 May 2026