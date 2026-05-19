Impetus Technologies: Impetus Launches Leap AI Solutions & Services Family to Make Enterprise Agentic AI Actually Work

Software-led services and innovative context engineering methodology help companies bridge the context gap and power trusted agentic AI outcomes

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies, a leader in software-led agentic AI services and industry solutions, announced the launch of the Impetus Leap AI Solutions & Services Family - a direct response to a growing enterprise reality: most agentic AI deployments are falling short of delivering their intended business outcomes, not because the AI models are failing, but because the enterprise context those agents need has never been engineered. The Leap AI Family closes that gap to deliver the agentic AI outcomes businesses seek.

The context gap, the space between what today's AI models know and what makes your enterprise unique, including proprietary knowledge and business policies, consists of four distinct layers.

The Data Gap: AI systems cannot access institutional intelligence trapped in legacy structured and unstructured data systems, which are often built over decades - impeding your agents' ability to resolve customer inquiries, automate end-to-end processes, or act on your actual business reality.

AI systems cannot access institutional intelligence trapped in legacy structured and unstructured data systems, which are often built over decades - impeding your agents' ability to resolve customer inquiries, automate end-to-end processes, or act on your actual business reality. The Semantic Gap: Even when data is accessible, it lacks actionable business meaning - resulting in agents that sound confident, but often hallucinate or drift, and ultimately act incorrectly in your specific business context.

Even when data is accessible, it lacks actionable business meaning - resulting in agents that sound confident, but often hallucinate or drift, and ultimately act incorrectly in your specific business context. The Execution Gap: AI agents struggle to execute reliably due to context drift across handoffs, poor observability, and governance loopholes - producing costly iteration loops, unpredictable latency, and compliance exposure that forces teams to roll deployments back.

AI agents struggle to execute reliably due to context drift across handoffs, poor observability, and governance loopholes - producing costly iteration loops, unpredictable latency, and compliance exposure that forces teams to roll deployments back. The Trust Gap: AI systems often lack the enterprise-specific guardrails to make the right decisions reliably - creating liability risk, regulatory exposure, and an erosion of confidence that prevents agentic AI from ever reaching production at scale.

The Impetus Leap AI Family features five powerful AI-native, software-led solutions and services that have been built ground-up to address these challenges:

Impetus LeapLogic Suite: Transforms legacy data estates into AI-ready foundations with up to 95% automation, certification, and ontology-aligned modernization. LeapLogic preserves business logic while creating semantic metadata, lineage, and readiness signals required for agentic AI.

Transforms legacy data estates into AI-ready foundations with up to 95% automation, certification, and ontology-aligned modernization. LeapLogic preserves business logic while creating semantic metadata, lineage, and readiness signals required for agentic AI. Impetus Context Studio: This powerful, intuitive offering gives data engineers and business users a shared visual workbench to define what data means in business terms - directing how AI agents act, designs layered retrieval logic, and enforces responsible AI policies through compartmentalized isolation.

This powerful, intuitive offering gives data engineers and business users a shared visual workbench to define what data means in business terms - directing how AI agents act, designs layered retrieval logic, and enforces responsible AI policies through compartmentalized isolation. Impetus Context Fabric: Provides the semantic intelligence layer for the agentic enterprise by connecting ontology, knowledge graphs, business rules, policies, lineage, and memory into governed enterprise context. It helps AI agents reason with business meaning instead of isolated data points.

Provides the semantic intelligence layer for the agentic enterprise by connecting ontology, knowledge graphs, business rules, policies, lineage, and memory into governed enterprise context. It helps AI agents reason with business meaning instead of isolated data points. Impetus Prism: Provides a unified control plane for observability and governance across data, AI & cloud operations. It monitors context quality, hallucination risk, drift, performance, cost, and compliance so enterprises can operate agentic AI with confidence.

Provides a unified control plane for observability and governance across data, AI & cloud operations. It monitors context quality, hallucination risk, drift, performance, cost, and compliance so enterprises can operate agentic AI with confidence. Impetus Agent Solutions: Delivers domain-specific Skills, Kits, and Agents that help enterprises automate decision-heavy workflows across business and technology operations. Built via Impetus' Context Engineering Delivery Lifecycle, these agents are evaluated, benchmarked, governed, and production ready.

Powering Context-Aware Agentic AI Outcomes

The Impetus Leap AI Solutions & Services Family delivers a seamless approach to developing and deploying enterprise-class agentic AI solutions that deliver superior business outcomes for any company in any industry.

"Enterprises have spent decades building proprietary knowledge and operational logic that defines their competitive edge. AI models, however advanced, lack this context, which deeply impacts agentic AI outcomes," said Nachiket Deshpande, CEO of Impetus Technologies. "The enterprises winning with agentic AI are not the ones with the best models - they are the ones that have engineered the right context. The question every CXO needs to be asking is not 'what AI tool are we using?' but 'what context and control plane do we need for AI to do real work safely?' That is precisely what the Leap AI Family delivers."

"Impetus' context engineering vision hits the bullseye on what today's CXOs are focused on - namely not if AI is right for their company, but how they can effectively modernize, deploy, orchestrate, execute, and govern to obtain the business outcomes they seek," said John Furrier, Co-founder, SiliconANGLE.

To learn more about the Impetus Leap AI Solutions & Services family and our strategic technology partnerships with leading companies-including AWS, Databricks, Google, Microsoft, and Snowflake-visit http://www.impetus.ai. Book your AI-readiness assessment today to see how your organization can bridge the context gap to command your business outcomes.

About Impetus Technologies

Impetus Technologies is a premier digital engineering company dedicated to helping clients build the Intelligent Enterprise for superior business outcomes. With a culture of innovation and a storied heritage in tackling the world's most demanding data-intensive challenges, we help pioneering organizations transform raw data into a formidable competitive advantage. Our mission is to engineer the context that makes agentic AI actually work by bridging the "Context Gap"- the space between what foundational AI models know and what makes your enterprise unique, including your proprietary data and ways of working - to deliver autonomous, trusted, software-led solutions that drive unmatched innovation and growth.

Media Contact:

Jeff Veis

CMO, Impetus Technologies

jeff.veis@impetus.com

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