Researchers in India developed a predictive framework combining degradation experiments, weather data, and environmental stress models to assess how rain affects anti-soiling solar coatings. They found that coating lifetime strongly depends on local climate, installation tilt, and rainwater pH.Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have assessed the impact of rain on antisoiling coatings for solar panels and have found that their lifetime can vary significantly depending on local climate and installation scenario. "The key novelty of this work is the development of a framework ...

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