PV systems and distributed energy assets require stronger cybersecurity and controllability, but measures to protect critical infrastructure should be based on careful, expert assessment rather than rushed policy decisions.It has long been clear that photovoltaic systems and other distributed energy producers should not be monitored or controlled openly via the internet without appropriate security measures. At the same time, these assets - like large consumers - are increasingly required to be controllable and, where necessary, disconnectable within the grid infrastructure to ensure system stability. ...

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