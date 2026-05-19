The gigawatt-scale solar, wind and battery project developed by O-Green Energy expected to provide round-the-clock power. It is part of a push from Nama Power and Water Procurement to secure 7 GW solar, 3 GW battery storage capacity by 2030.Oman's state-backed renewables developer O-Green Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the country's single electricity buyer for a hybrid renewable energy project in Mahmout and Duqm. The 2.7 GW Continuous Renewable Energy Project will comprise solar, wind and battery energy storage. Nama Power and Water Procurement awarded the PPA to O-Green ...

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