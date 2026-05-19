Australia is in the grip of a consumer-led energy storage boom with new figures showing more than 400,000 batteries representing 11.2 GWh of storage capacity have been installed nationwide in the past 10 months.From ESS News The Australian government has confirmed more than 400,000 batteries representing a combined 11.2 GWh of storage capacity have been installed in just over 10 months under its Cheaper Home Batteries program. Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen confirmed the milestone at the weekend, saying it shows Australians are embracing practical upgrades that make better use of rooftop ...

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