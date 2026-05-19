Three Out Of Four Brits Worry About Their Heart - With A Heart Health Habit Hiding In Plain Sight According To The Tea Advisory Panel (TAP).

Science shows how tea could be more than just a comforting cuppa

LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brits are increasingly looking for small, everyday habits to support their wellbeing. And now, on the eve of International Tea Day,[1] new research suggests that one of the nation's favourite drinks could be doing more for our hearts than we realise. A growing body of scientific evidence is linking regular tea consumption with improved cardiovascular health, yet awareness of these benefits remains patchy at best. Three quarters (76%) of Brits say they are concerned about their heart health, according to a new consumer research survey of 1,000 British adults[2] analysed by the Tea Advisory Panel (TAP; teaadvisorypanel.com), highlighting a widespread appetite for simple, accessible ways to reduce risk.

Dietitian Dr Carrie Ruxton from Tea Advisory Panel explains: "Heart health is something most people are thinking about, but often the changes that make a difference are less dramatic than we think. Research is increasingly showing that regular tea consumption - particularly black tea - can play a supportive role in cardiovascular health, thanks to naturally occurring compounds like polyphenols. It's about building small, sustainable habits that add up over time."

A new study, based on more than 207,000 adults from the UK Biobank Survey[3] found that the risk of developing heart disease was 22% lower when people had a high intake of polyphenols from tea, apples and berries.

This finding is backed by a growing body of scientific evidence linking tea consumption and better heart health. For example, an analysis of data from nearly one million adults found that regular black tea consumption was associated with a lower risk of coronary heart disease.[4]

Benefits for tea start at 2 cups a day, according to another large-scale analysis of 17 human studies which found that each additional cup provided more benefits for heart health in several studies.[5]

Despite these clear findings, the TAP survey review reveals a clear disconnect between concern and action.

While 73% of respondents agreed that drinking tea regularly could help keep your heart healthy, only four in ten (40%) said their own heart health strategy included having a daily cup of tea. And awareness of the science behind tea's benefits is even lower, with two thirds (66%) unaware that polyphenols, naturally found in tea, can help protect against strokes and heart disease.

"The polyphenols, or plant compounds, found in tea are known to support cardiovascular health by helping to improve blood vessel function, reduce inflammation, and support healthy cholesterol levels - key factors in reducing the risk of heart disease," says Dr Tim Bond, chemist, researcher and a member of TAP.

Yet, when it comes to understanding specific benefits, many Brits are still in the dark. Only a quarter (24%) recognised that a lower risk of heart attack could be linked to regular tea drinking, suggesting that tea's role in heart health remains underappreciated.

There are also notable gaps in perception across different groups. Just 14% of those surveyed associated tea with supporting women's heart health, compared to 28% who linked it to men's heart health, despite cardiovascular disease being a leading cause of death for both sexes.

GP, Dr Nisa Aslam and a member of TAP adds: "One of the challenges with heart health is that it often feels abstract or something to deal with in the future. But what we're seeing now is that everyday choices - like what you drink - can have a real

impact over time. Tea is widely consumed, affordable, and easy to incorporate into daily life, which makes it a really practical option for many people. The idea of "small changes, big impact" is particularly relevant at a time when many Brits are seeking manageable ways to improve their health without overhauling their lifestyles - especially when the TAP survey shows that Brits are already consuming between four and five cups of tea a day."

"There are also knock-on benefits to making tea part of your daily ritual. Swapping sugary drinks for unsweetened tea, for example, not only reduces sugar intake but may also introduce beneficial compounds linked to cardiovascular health," says Dr Carrie Ruxton.

Experts emphasise that the beneficial effects seen in studies are associated with regular, moderate consumption of freshly brewed tea, rather than heavily sweetened or highly processed tea-based drinks. Brewing for at least 2 minutes maximises the polyphenol hit in each cuppa.

As public awareness grows, there is an opportunity to reframe tea not just as a comforting daily ritual, but as a simple, evidence-backed addition to a heart-conscious lifestyle. With heart health front of mind for so many - and science continuing to build around tea's potential benefits - the humble cup of tea may be one of the easiest steps Brits can take towards supporting their long-term wellbeing this International Tea Day.

The Tea Advisory Panel: The Tea Advisory Panel is supported by an restricted educational grant from the UK TEA & INFUSIONS ASSOCIATION, the trade association for the UK tea industry. The Panel has been created to provide media with impartial information regarding the health benefits of tea. Panel members include nutritionists; dieticians and doctors.

[1] United Nations designated International Tea Day is 21st of May 2026

[2] 1,000 respondents polled; the independent data was collected by Walr March 2026. All Walr surveys adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct based on the ESOMAR principles. Walr is a member of the Market Research Society.

[3]https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41788685/

[4]https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S093947532500523X

[5]https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2025.1570644/full

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