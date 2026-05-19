Zifo Technologies: Advancing Better Science: Zifo Brings Scientific Knowledge and AI Expertise to Bio-IT World

Zifo will highlight its scientific, technological, AI, and data strategies at Booth #413

Zifo steps up as a Gold Sponsor of the 25th Annual Bio-IT World Conference & Expo

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The landscape of precision medicine is evolving rapidly, driven by unprecedented growth in scientific data, but the life sciences industry has an AI problem: the algorithms are ready, but the data is not. To solve this critical bottleneck and drive better science, Zifo is showcasing a suite of operational frameworks designed to bridge the gap between Scientific Context, AI Ambition, and Lab Reality.

These ideas will take centre stage this week as Zifo steps up as a Gold Sponsor of the Annual Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, taking place May 19-21 at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. Now marking its 25th anniversary, Bio-IT World will convene more than 2,900 researchers, clinicians, data scientists, and technology leaders. Their shared objective? Defining the next generation of life sciences innovation and driving the future of precision medicine. Zifo is uniquely positioned to facilitate this transformation.

"AI remains a central focus across the life sciences sector, but the critical differentiator is scientific knowledge along with practical, scalable implementation," said Margaret DiFilippo, Vice President of Customer Success at Zifo. "Advanced algorithms require impeccable data foundations. We are attending Bio-IT World to help science-driven organizations refine their overall scientific data and AI strategy, optimize readiness, and ultimately remove the impediments that hinder the pace of scientific discovery."

Attendees seeking to maximize the value of their scientific data ecosystems can engage directly with Zifo's domain experts at Booth 413.

Featured Speaker Sessions

Beyond the exhibition floor, Zifo will share strategic insights during two featured presentations, addressing critical data bottlenecks in biologics and genomics:

Session 1: Your AI Doesn't Know Your Data Isn't Ready

Overview: A strategic examination of data readiness, the hidden costs of AI implementation, and effective stewardship of Biologics data to ensure actionable results.

A strategic examination of data readiness, the hidden costs of AI implementation, and effective stewardship of Biologics data to ensure actionable results. Speaker: Rumana Begum Raffi, Scientific Data Architect, Zifo

Rumana Begum Raffi, Scientific Data Architect, Zifo Schedule: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 9:55 AM (Track: AI for Biologics)

Session 2: A Unified PheWAS Framework: Integrating Multiple Biobanks for Accelerated Genomic Discovery

Overview: Advanced methodologies for seamlessly integrating disparate biobanks to accelerate genomic research and fast-track therapeutic breakthroughs.

Advanced methodologies for seamlessly integrating disparate biobanks to accelerate genomic research and fast-track therapeutic breakthroughs. Speaker: Sachin Kothandaraman, Scientific Application Lead (Bioinformatics), Zifo

Sachin Kothandaraman, Scientific Application Lead (Bioinformatics), Zifo Schedule: Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 11:55 AM (Track: Bioinformatics)

Innovative Poster Presentations

In addition to the main stage sessions, Zifo experts will present three technical posters detailing advanced frameworks for data processing:

A Canonical Framework for Multi-Dimensional Retrosynthetic Scoring . Presented by Mohamed Kassam, Head of Bioinformatics, this poster outlines a pipeline to automate Route of Synthesis (ROS) selection. By running parallel retrosynthesis engines and applying multidimensional scoring, the framework aims to reduce production costs and speed up time-to-market.

. Presented by Mohamed Kassam, Head of Bioinformatics, this poster outlines a pipeline to automate Route of Synthesis (ROS) selection. By running parallel retrosynthesis engines and applying multidimensional scoring, the framework aims to reduce production costs and speed up time-to-market. From System Exports to Standards: Will Standardisation of External Vendor Data Redefine Clinical Data Management/Analysis? Presented by Sai Sri Sravya Deevi, this study highlights a vendor data integration framework. It ensures external clinical trial data is delivered in CDISC-compliant formats from the very first transfer, improving integration efficiency and scalability.

Presented by Sai Sri Sravya Deevi, this study highlights a vendor data integration framework. It ensures external clinical trial data is delivered in CDISC-compliant formats from the very first transfer, improving integration efficiency and scalability. From Chaos to Clarity: Can AI/ML Truly Decode Unstructured Clinical Data? Presented by Uma Maheswari Adiseshan, this poster examines the deployment of a hybrid Gen AI approach for automated PHI redaction in unstructured clinical images. The implemented workflow demonstrated 50% faster PHI redaction and prepares images for compliant downstream analysis.

Whether an organization is navigating scientific complexities, scaling infrastructure, advancing omics, or running trials, Zifo offers tailored, domain-specific expertise.

To learn more, please visit zifornd.com/event/bioit-world/

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, Zifo serves a diverse range of industries-including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. https://zifornd.com/; https://zifornd.com/practical-ai-blueprints/

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983068/BioIT_Zifo_Tech.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731415/Zifo_Technologies_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advancing-better-science-zifo-brings-scientific-knowledge-and-ai-expertise-to-bio-it-world-302776156.html