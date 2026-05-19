HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts Acquires Sommer Ray's Global Health & Beauty Brand, Imaraïs Beauty

Deal Marks Healthy Extracts' Entrance of $730 Billion Beauty & Personal Care Market

Increases Company's 2026 Annualized Revenue Run Rate Outlook by 20% to $24 Million

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a leader in nutraceutical formulations and precision dose gummy manufacturing, has acquired Imaraïs Beauty, the women's health and beauty brand co-founded by world renowned fitness icon, Sommer Ray, and supplement industry entrepreneur, Aaron Hefter.

A leading innovator in the beauty wellness space, Imaraïs Beauty brings to Healthy Extracts a full line of functional beauty & wellness gummies for skincare, haircare, and women's wellness. The brand's proprietary 'ingestible beauty' formulations and stylistic packaging create a unique consumer experience unlike anything else on the market today.

Since the company's launch in 2020, Imaraïs has attracted worldwide acclaim and countless loyal customers, with the brand now sold globally through thousands of retail locations. In the U.S., Imaraïs Beauty products can be purchased at major retailers, including Target, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom and Sprouts, and online directly from ImaraisBeauty.com.

The success of the brand has been featured across many major publications, including WWD, Forbes, Beauty Independent, and Entrepreneur. Its products have been approved by Health Canada and are backed by independent clinical testing conducted by Princeton Consumer Research.

Heathy Extracts Acquires Imaraïs Beauty co-founded by Sommer Ray (pictured second from left).

The deal follows the mid-April announcement of Healthy Extracts' wholly owned subsidiary, Gummy USA, securing a U.S. manufacturing partnership with Imaraïs. Imaraïs Beauty's initial order totaled 4 million gummies across five existing SKUs.

According to Healthy Extracts chairman and CEO, Don Swanson: "As our partnership developed over recent months, we recognized how we share many synergies, especially in terms of our aspirations and commitment to developing products that are best-in-class. We realized that by coming together as a team we could accelerate our expansion into the fast-growing beauty, wellness, and functional gummy sectors. Together as one company, we are now strategically positioned to greatly boost our growth trajectory within this fast-growing $730 billion global market."

Healthy Extracts' R&D capabilities, precision-dose gummy manufacturing technologies and broad distribution channels will now be fully integrated with Imaraïs Beauty's own advanced product development, celebrity-driven consumer engagement and growing global reach.

"The proprietary technology and advanced formulations behind Imaraïs' products are unlike anything else I've seen in the gummy market today," stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. "Being chosen by Imaraïs for their crucial manufacturing process, and now this major acquisition, demonstrates how Gummy USA has become a leader in precision-dosed oral delivery systems. These wins also reflect our ability to attract premier, well-established brands to our platform and highlight our prospects for strong growth ahead."

Pitts expects the brands existing market reach and retail momentum to dramatically accelerate Gummy USA's manufacturing output for the remainder of the year and continue to open doors to multiple new opportunities. He sees the addition of Imaraïs' to increase Healthy Extract's previously stated annualized revenue run rate outlook by 20% to more than $24 million by year end.

Upon the close of the transaction today, Hefter was appointed Healthy Extracts' chief branding officer. He will also serve as president of Imaraïs Beauty, where he will continue to oversee brand strategy, retail expansion, influencer partnerships and product innovation.

"One of the major reasons our combination makes perfect sense is the tremendous progress we've experienced with Healthy Extracts within an incredibly short period of time," commented Hefter. "Their vision, proprietary technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and focus on new OTC gummy opportunities create something truly differentiated in the marketplace."

"We see enormous potential not only in beauty and wellness," continued Hefter, "but also in pioneering the next generation of functional and OTC gummy delivery systems across multiple categories within beauty, wellness, and consumer health."

Hefter notes that women today want products that fit naturally into their lives, taste incredible, and genuinely support beauty and wellness from within. Now with Healthy Extracts' technology, manufacturing capabilities, and long-term vision, Imaraïs is empowered to fulfill its vision as one of the most exciting women's wellness brands in the world.

Sommer Ray has become one of the most influential fitness personalities in the United States and globally, with more than 35.6 million social media followers worldwide. Together with Hefter, she formed Imaraïs as a unique women's health and beauty gummy brand focused on great taste, lifestyle integration, and functional wellness.

"Imaraïs Beauty has always been built on the idea that beauty should feel simple, consistent, and enjoyable, not complicated or performative," stated Ray. "Long term, I want Imaraïs Beauty to help set a new standard for the beauty industry that prioritizes transparency, ingredient integrity and honesty."

As a major shareholder of Healthy Extracts, Sommer Ray will continue to be the face of the brand as well as be highly involved in its creative direction, from product research and development to marketing and social media engagement.

The acquisition comes during a period of increasing investor interest and consolidation within the gummy and wellness sector. Recent high-profile industry deals, including the $1.2 billion acquisition of Grüns Gummies by Unilever, highlight the significant market demand for scalable wellness brands that possess strong consumer engagement, differentiated product positioning, and growing retail distribution.

Additional details related to the transaction are available on Form 8-K as filed by Healthy Extracts with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at via the company's website and www.sec.gov.

About Sommer Ray

Sommer Ray is a founder of the inspirational brand, Imaraïs Beauty, and an acclaimed international DJ. Since 2015. The Colorado-born fitness star has garnered more than 35.6 million followers who regularly enjoy her Instagram pages filled with workouts, mini vlogs and photos of her glamorous yet down-to-earth lifestyle.

She has successfully pursued many business and career opportunities, from creating her own activewear line to growing her fitness & lifestyle channel on YouTube. Her phenomenal success has been featured in major publications, including Forbes, Entrepreneur and WWD. She can also be followed on Facebook, TikTok and Spotify, and LinkedIn.

About Aaron Hefter

Aaron Hefter has served as CEO and formulator at Imaraïs Beauty, a next-generation ingestible beauty brand he co-founded with Sommer Ray, one of the world's most influential fitness and wellness creators. He has more than two decades of experience in the nutraceutical and wellness industry and formulated more than 100 nutraceutical products collectively generating sales of more than $200 million.

Hefter's entrepreneurial achievements have been recognized across multiple industries:

Finalist, Brand Builder of the Year, Beauty Independent Beacon Awards (2024)

Finalist, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year (2015)

Top Forty Under 40, Business in Vancouver (2014)

Named one of the most influential individuals in sports nutrition by DXL Magazine (2007)

About Imaraïs Beauty

Imaraïs Beauty is leading the skin care revolution with the first line of plant-based and sugar-free skincare gummies, intersecting health, beauty, sustainability and science. The brand utilizes plant-based micronutrients with an advanced delivery system to brighten, firm and restore skin balance at the cellular level, all while tasting delicious. Because what you put on your body is a topical solution, but what you put in your body is the true solution.

Imaraïs Beauty was founded by media personality, Sommer Ray, and supplement industry veteran, Aaron Hefter. Sommer is known for her expressive and friendly personality as well as being a leader in self-empowerment and mental health movements. She redefines the modern woman, making her own choices about her image and demonstrating leadership as a businesswoman.

Imaraïs Beauty is committed to producing real-world results with innovative formulas powered by plant-based superfoods. Its goal is to make the best vegan and cruelty-free products backed by science and success.

Imaraïs Beauty prides itself on being radically transparent about its mission to be the world's most sustainable beauty brand with no sugar, gelatin, carrageenan, artificial colors, synthetic dyes or artificial sweeteners. It seeks a low carbon footprint, clinically proven results, a traceable supply chain, and 100% plant-based ingredients. Imaraïs Beauty is Health Canada approved and backed by independent clinical testing done by Princeton Consumer Research.

As Canada's #1 ingestible beauty & wellness brand, its products are now available at major U.S. retailers nationwide. For more information, visit imaraisbeauty.com.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX) is a leader in nutraceutical innovation, precision-dose oral delivery systems, and functional wellness consumer brands. The company develops, manufactures, and markets science-based products focused on beauty, wellness, brain, heart, gut, and lifestyle health through proprietary formulations, advanced delivery technologies, and scalable national retail distribution.

Through its acquisition of Imaraïs Beauty, the celebrity-founded ingestible beauty and wellness brand co-founded by Sommer Ray and entrepreneur Aaron Hefter, Healthy Extracts has significantly expanded its position within the rapidly growing global beauty and personal care market. Imaraïs Beauty combines advanced functional beauty formulations with strong consumer engagement, influencer-driven branding, and expanding global retail distribution across major retail, including Target, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, and Sprouts, and international markets.

Healthy Extracts' wholly owned subsidiary, Gummy USA, is a leading developer and manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade gummies. Its proprietary, patent-pending SureDose technology is designed to deliver superior dosing accuracy, safety, efficacy, and consumer compliance for both company-owned and partner brands.

The company's portfolio also includes BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), which offer science-backed supplements supporting cardiovascular and cognitive health. Healthy Extracts additionally maintains exclusive agreements for innovative oral delivery technologies, including Gelteq gel delivery systems and the Gut Health Straw platform, designed to improve bioavailability and consumer convenience.

Together, Healthy Extracts and Imaraïs Beauty are building a next-generation wellness platform focused on scalable consumer brands, advanced delivery technologies, retail expansion, and future OTC wellness innovation.

To learn more, visit Healthy Extracts Inc., Imaraïs Beauty, BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, or Gummy USA.

Safe Harbor Notice and Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2026, and future periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only to the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The products and formulations featured in this release are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Gummy USA, BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and F4T are trademarks and registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

Company Contact

Duke Pitts, President & COO

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (720) 463-1004

Email contact

Investor Contact

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7554

Email contact

SOURCE: HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/healthy-extracts-acquires-sommer-rays-global-health-and-beauty-br-1168163