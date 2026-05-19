Counsel Financial Provides a $3 Million Growth Facility to Plaintiffs' Firm Alongside a Commercial Bank

Strategic financing partnership fuels expansion and strengthens capacity to manage a growing pipeline of cases.

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Counsel Financial structured and provided a $3 million financing facility to support a growing law firm's expanding case portfolio and operational capacity. The facility, combined with an existing $2 million bank facility, increased the firm's overall borrowing capacity and positioned the borrower to manage a growing caseload while advancing maturing matters toward final resolution.

The financing was secured by litigation-related collateral consisting of high volume personal injury cases, and the facility was designed to provide additional liquidity to support the firm's continued growth into new markets.

Counsel Financial served as a capital provider in connection with the transaction alongside a commercial bank.

About Counsel Financial

Counsel Financial is a leading provider of underwriting, servicing, and capital solutions for the legal finance market. Since 2000, the firm has deployed more than $2 billion to U.S.-based law firms and serviced over $10 billion in case collateral. Counsel delivers end-to-end capabilities across origination, underwriting, servicing, and valuation, leveraging proprietary data and experienced legal and financial professionals. Through its technology-enabled platform and approach to collateral analysis and monitoring, Counsel provides investors with transparency, insight, and risk management tailored to contingent fee assets.

Contact Information

Kim Zimmermann

VP, Marketing

kim@counselfinancial.com

7165680070

SOURCE: Counsel Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/counsel-financial-provides-a-3-million-growth-facility-to-plaintiffs-1167390