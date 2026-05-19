ECGI Holdings Inc: ECGI's Rezy.Fi Opens Investor Onboarding for Tokenized Mortgages on Avalanche; Nomyx Issuance Engine Powers Platform

Investor portal supports qualified investor onboarding, identity verification, and institutional wallet provisioning as Rezy.Fi prepares to bring tokenized mortgage products to market on Nomyx infrastructure

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ECGI) today announced that investor onboarding is now live for Rezy.Fi, the company's mortgage real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform, with the Nomyx issuance engine live on Avalanche. The activation opens the gateway for investor account setup, KYC/AML verification through Nomyx ID and wallet creation as Rezy.Fi advances toward tokenized mortgage-backed securities issuance.

Rezy.Fi targets the $13.17 trillion U.S. residential mortgage market (Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Q4 2025), positioning the platform to bring tokenized mortgage assets onto public blockchain infrastructure with the speed, cost efficiency and lifecycle support required for repeated token activity.

The first phase supports these core readiness functions:

Investor onboarding with on-chain accreditation credentials (Nomyx ID, Persona)

Institutional MPC wallet provisioning (DFNS)

Upgradeable contracts supporting full lifecycle compliance on Avalanche

Avalanche was selected by Nomyx and ECGI as the deployment chain for Rezy.Fi's operational profile. Avalanche offers sub-second transaction finality and predictable transaction costs, both critical for a platform designed to support repeated token lifecycle events, including onboarding, on-chain compliance checks, ownership tracking, transfers, reporting and future settlement workflows at the volume mortgage tokenization demands.

"This activation moves Rezy.Fi from development into investor-facing operation," said Jamie Steigerwald, president of ECGI Holdings. "Qualified investors meeting applicable accreditation requirements can now complete identity verification and provision an institutional wallet today, as we continue building toward tokenized mortgage issuance on infrastructure designed for the full lifecycle of a mortgage-backed security."

Steigerwald continued, "Avalanche-based deployment gives Rezy.Fi the operating rails it needs - speed, cost efficiency and lifecycle reliability - to support tokenized mortgage finance at scale. We are building the infrastructure layer that mortgage tokenization actually requires."

"Mortgage tokenization isn't theoretical anymore, HELOC and MBS issuance is happening on-chain, and that part of the thesis is settled. What is not settled is whether tokenization works for originators who don't have an end-to-end stack in-house. Rezy.Fi pairs licensed origination with on-chain issuance through Nomyx. the same combination that institutional asset managers across mortgage, credit, and fund products will run on." Ubair Javaid, CEO, Nomyx

"Avalanche was built for exactly what mortgage tokenization demands: sub-second finality, predictable transaction costs, and the throughput to support repeated lifecycle events at institutional scale. Onboarding, compliance, transfers, and settlement all have to perform reliably and in sequence, and that is the standard Avalanche was engineered to meet," said Olivia Vande Woude, Tokenization Lead at Ava Labs. "With Nomyx's issuance engine validated on Avalanche and investor onboarding now live, real-world assets are moving on-chain on the infrastructure built to carry them through to tokenized mortgage issuance."

Rezy.Fi's tokenization platform is being developed in coordination with ResMac, a licensed mortgage originator with lending operations across multiple U.S. states, under the recently signed $25 million definitive acquisition agreement between ECGI and RezyFi. The combination of licensed origination capacity and tokenized issuance infrastructure positions Rezy.Fi to address the full mortgage RWA lifecycle from loan creation through secondary market activity.

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. Its portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence and fintech.

For additional information, please contact us at info@ecgiholdings.com.

About Nomyx

Nomyx is the tokenization infrastructure for institutional asset managers, a white-label issuance and lifecycle engine that lets originators and fund managers launch their own branded on-chain platforms in days rather than months. Built on the Diamond Standard for upgradeable smart contracts and audited by Halborn, Nomyx is a Mastercard Start Path company and was named a Top 6 fintech startup at Money20/20. For more information, visit www.nomyx.io.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is a technology platform built for business. Enterprises, financial institutions, consumer applications, and governments run business infrastructure on Avalanche because it is reliable, compliant, and fast enough for real financial infrastructure. BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Apollo, FIFA, and the state of Wyoming trust the network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Steigerwald

jamie@ecgiholdings.com

SOURCE: ECGI HOLDINGS, INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/ecgis-rezy.fi-opens-investor-onboarding-for-tokenized-mortgages-on-av-1168167