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WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 13:23
1,648 Euro
-0,36 % -0,006
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5861,61816:11
1,5901,62016:06
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 14:38 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Notification of Transactions by Directors

Notification of transactions by Directors, Transfer of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transactions by Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer.

From 14 May 2026 to 15 May 2026, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 35,612 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of £1.4970 per share.

From 14 May 2026 to 19 May 2026, Mr. Flynn acquired 32,300 Shares at an average approximate price of £1.4832 per share.

These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Royalties PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Ecora Royalties PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.4970

13,359

£1.4980

16,693

£1.4939

5,560

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

35,612
£1.4970

e.

Date of the transaction

14 May 2026 and 15 May 2026

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Mr. Kevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Royalties PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Ecora Royalties PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.5000

13,250

£1.4997

13,550

£1.4020

5,550

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

See above

e.

Date of the transaction

14 May 2026 and 19 May 2026

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Royalties PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecoraroyalties.com

FTI Consulting

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-notification-of-transactions-by-directors-1168190

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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