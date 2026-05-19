Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Notification of Transactions by Directors

Notification of transactions by Directors, Transfer of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transactions by Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer.

From 14 May 2026 to 15 May 2026, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 35,612 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of £1.4970 per share.

From 14 May 2026 to 19 May 2026, Mr. Flynn acquired 32,300 Shares at an average approximate price of £1.4832 per share.

These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Royalties PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Royalties PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.4970 13,359 £1.4980 16,693 £1.4939 5,560 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price 35,612

£1.4970 e. Date of the transaction 14 May 2026 and 15 May 2026 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Mr. Kevin Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Royalties PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Royalties PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.5000 13,250 £1.4997 13,550 £1.4020 5,550 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price See above e. Date of the transaction 14 May 2026 and 19 May 2026 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Royalties PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary Website: www.ecoraroyalties.com FTI Consulting +44(0) 20 3727 1000 Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

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SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-notification-of-transactions-by-directors-1168190