Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Notification of Transactions by Directors

Notification of transactions by Directors, Transfer of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights
LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transactions by Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer.
From 14 May 2026 to 15 May 2026, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 35,612 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of £1.4970 per share.
From 14 May 2026 to 19 May 2026, Mr. Flynn acquired 32,300 Shares at an average approximate price of £1.4832 per share.
These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Director Share Dealings - Further information
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Royalties PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Ecora Royalties PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
35,612
e.
Date of the transaction
14 May 2026 and 15 May 2026
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Mr. Kevin Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Royalties PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Ecora Royalties PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
See above
e.
Date of the transaction
14 May 2026 and 19 May 2026
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information:
Ecora Royalties PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Jason Gray - Company Secretary
Website:
www.ecoraroyalties.com
FTI Consulting
+44(0) 20 3727 1000
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis
ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-notification-of-transactions-by-directors-1168190