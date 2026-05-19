New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCQB: SRCO) ("Sparta" or the "Company"), a nationwide provider of municipal financing solutions, today highlighted additional municipal financing transactions with the Town of Yemassee, South Carolina through Sparta's Municipal Finance Program.

Since 2016, Sparta has completed 14 municipal financing transactions with the Town of Yemassee. The additional transactions included financing for a Chevy Tahoe, Ford Explorer, additional upfitting, Dodge Chargers, land for a new police headquarters, and a police boat.

"I first worked with Sparta's Municipal Finance Program in 2016, and we have continued to return to Sparta as additional vehicle, equipment and public safety needs have arisen," said Chief Gregory Alexander of the Yemassee Police Department. "Sparta understands the needs of municipalities like ours, makes the financing process straightforward, and provides terms that fit our budgetary needs."

Sparta's Municipal Finance Program provides financing for municipalities and public agencies seeking to acquire essential-use equipment and related municipal assets through multi-year financing structures rather than outright purchase. The program has supported a wide range of asset classes, including vehicles, fire equipment, police vehicles, EMS equipment, public transportation equipment, and other municipal equipment.

"We are always pleased when municipalities return to our program," said Anthony Havens, Chief Executive Officer of Sparta Commercial Services. "Repeat municipal business reflects the value of maintaining relationships with municipal clients and the dealerships that serve this market. Yemassee is a strong example of how Sparta's Municipal Finance Program can continue to support a municipality's equipment and public asset needs over time."

Visit www.spartamunicipal.com for more information about Sparta's Municipal Finance Program.

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com), founded in 2004 and headquartered in New York City, is a fintech company operating across three business segments: Financial Services, E-Commerce & Mobile Technology, and Health and Wellness. Its subsidiaries include Agoge Global USA, Inc., www.agogeglobalusa.com, which provides staged financing, compliance solutions, and integrated expense management for cross-border trade; iMobile Solutions, Inc., a provider of mobile application development, website design, e-commerce solutions, and vehicle history reports; and New World Health Brands, Inc., which offers a line of high-quality wellness supplements. The Company's diversified business model supports growth through innovation, strategic partnerships, and market-driven technology solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, possible fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: www.sec.gov.

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Source: Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.