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WKN: A40QK8 | ISIN: US05330T2050 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
19.05.26 | 15:58
0,230 US-Dollar
-26,98 % -0,085
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Autonomix Medical, Inc. Granted U.S. Patent for Transvascular Monitoring and Treatment Systems with Real-Time Procedural Validation

Technology unlocks minimally invasive transvascular access to nerve targets and tissues through and beyond the lumen wall

Patent strengthens intellectual property foundation for next-generation neuromodulation technologies

THE WOODLANDS, TX, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) ("Autonomix" or the "Company"), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,544,131 (the "131 patent"), titled "Systems, Methods, and Devices for Monitoring and Treatment of Tissues Within And/Or Through a Lumen Wall."

The newly issued patent strengthens the Company's growing global intellectual property portfolio, which includes issued and pending patent applications covering foundational transvascular and neuromodulation platform technologies designed to protect Autonomix's approach to functional nerve assessment, treatment guidance, and adaptive neuromodulation across multiple clinical applications.

"Current catheter-based neuromodulation procedures often lack objective, real-time confirmation that targeted nerves have been effectively treated," commented Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix Medical. "This newly issued patent strengthens Autonomix's intellectual property position around our transvascular platform by covering the ability to sense nerve activity through the vessel wall and objectively determine, in real-time, whether targeted neural pathways have been effectively treated based on functional electrophysiological signals. The system further enables therapy to be dynamically adjusted based on this feedback, supporting a closed-loop, data-driven approach to nerve-targeted procedures. We believe this expanded IP protection underscores the unique capabilities of our technology and supports our mission to develop next-generation tools to enhance procedural outcomes."

The newly granted patent covers catheter-based transvascular (intraluminal) tools and systems designed to operate from within a bodily lumen, where deployable probes penetrate into and/or through a lumen wall to access tissue and nerves located outside the vessel. The patent includes claims relating to multi-site electrophysiological sensing, incorporating sensing at a target site, secondary site, and reference site to improve signal quality and procedural confidence. It also encompasses methods for assessing procedural completion based on electrophysiological signal processing, including detection of changes in neural activity patterns to assess treatment effect and procedural outcomes.

In addition, the patent includes closed-loop control capabilities that enable systems to adjust stimulation or therapeutic energy delivery in real time based on live electrophysiological feedback. This supports adaptive neuromodulation and more data-driven procedural workflows. The patent further covers a broad range of electrophysiological signal types and therapeutic modalities, with potential applicability across multiple nerve-targeted indications. It also includes system-level claims covering control units configured to evaluate, guide, and optimize procedures using real-time electrophysiological data.

Autonomix has built a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio designed to provide broad, area-by-area protection across the body, encompassing core platforms for nerve mapping, signal processing, and controlled micro-ablation, along with application-specific innovations across multiple organ systems. With issued patents in the United States and key international jurisdictions, and expirations extending into the late 2030s, the portfolio is structured to support multi-organ platform scalability and expansion into diverse clinical indications.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are "forward-looking statements," which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "might," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Forward-looking statements in this press release include expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 29, 2025, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908.824.0775
autonomix@jtcir.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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