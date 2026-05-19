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WKN: A3C6AF | ISIN: KYG393871085 | Ticker-Symbol: 76J
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 14:46
58,04 Euro
-0,33 % -0,19
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GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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56,6256,9116:14
56,7157,0816:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 14:36 Uhr
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GlobalFoundries Inc.: GlobalFoundries advances long-term technology innovation through investment in Playground Global

MALTA, N.Y., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) (GF) today announced that it is investing in Playground Global's Fund IV as a limited partner through GF Accelerate, formalizing GF's expanding commitment to early-stage deep tech startups tackling the world's hardest problems. This investment extends GF's work with leading technology-focused venture platforms and reflects the company's strategy of aligning long-term capital with real-world technology, engineering and manufacturing expertise.

GF's participation builds on its broader engagement with early-stage partners across regions, including collaborations designed to advance differentiated, manufacturing-ready technologies and ensure alignment with long-term industry needs. Through these relationships, GF helps founders connect early innovation with practical considerations such as manufacturability, scaling and integration into essential semiconductor technologies that underpin AI data center and emerging Physical AI technologies.

Playground is an early-stage deep-tech venture firm that invests in companies developing foundational technologies across compute, automation, energy and life sciences, areas where long development timelines and technical complexity benefit from experienced, domain-aligned investors and operators.

"Deep tech requires conviction, technical depth and long-term capital," said Pat Gelsinger, General Partner at Playground Global. "To build world-changing technologies, you need partners who know how to help them scale. GlobalFoundries brings the manufacturing leadership required to move advanced technologies from prototype into production."

"Our engagement with Playground reflects GF's commitment to supporting early-stage innovation in areas that will shape the future of critical technologies, including AI data infrastructure and emerging Physical AI systems," said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries. "We value working alongside experienced investors and industry peers who share a long-term view of technology development. This kind of collaboration - across operators, technologies and leaders who have helped define our industry - strengthens the ecosystem that supports the next generation of foundational technologies."

This announcement follows GF's recent collaborations with Silicon Catalyst, Socratic Partners and Cloudberry, and reflects the continued expansion of GF Accelerate, the company's venture investment program focused on early-stage semiconductor and deep-tech innovation. Together, these initiatives reinforce GF's strategic focus on supporting founders developing technologies aligned with long-term industry and manufacturing needs.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power-efficient and high-performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high-growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF's talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

Forward-looking information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Contact

GlobalFoundries
Kenneth Craig
Kenneth.Craig@GF.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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