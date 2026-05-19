Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Full-service digital marketing agency Intero Digital has released a webinar in partnership with Slator focused on helping brands understand how they show up in AI search tools.

Intero Digital's latest webinar with Slator shows how brands can check whether they appear in AI-generated answers.

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The session, titled "How to Test Your Brand Visibility in AI," was held on March 3, 2026, and walked through how brands can check whether they appear in AI-generated responses, understand what missing visibility looks like, and track results over time.

The session covered:

The exact prompts brands can use to test visibility in AI tools

to test visibility in AI tools Where brands typically appear in AI-generated answers

in AI-generated answers What it looks like when a brand is missing or overlooked

or overlooked How AI-generated answers differ from traditional search results

from traditional search results The most common red flags to watch for

to watch for How to track visibility over time

It featured Brittni Ratliff, GEO Strategy Consultant at Intero Digital, who focuses on translating high-level digital marketing strategy into actionable plans for business and marketing leaders, and Sam Richardson, Vice President at Intero Digital, who helps brands increase visibility in AI search and paid media while driving lead generation and revenue growth.

"AI search changes how brands are discovered and evaluated, but most teams still don't have a clear way to see where they stand," said Richardson.

"This approach gives them a practical way to test visibility, understand where they're missing, and track progress over time using the same prompts their audiences are already using."

The webinar can be accessed on YouTube for a closer look at how brands can test and track their presence in AI-generated results.

About Intero Digital

Founded in Colorado Springs, Intero Digital provides end-to-end digital marketing services, including strategy, analytics, creative, and campaign management. The agency emphasizes technical expertise across multiple ad platforms, maintaining a team certified in Google Ads product areas. Intero Digital serves clients across industries, focusing on optimizing advertising performance through structured workflows, reporting, and ongoing testing.

About Slator

Slator is the leader in market intelligence on language solutions and AI, delivering ground truth that informs the most important revenue and strategy decisions for market leaders and enterprise teams. Slator has offices in Zurich (HQ) and London, and Analysts based in Asia, Europe, and the US.

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Source: DesignRush