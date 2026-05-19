Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Luminar Media Group Reports Q1 2026 Results, Highlighting Strong Growth Across Funding Volume, Collections, GAAP Revenue and Net Income

Q1 2026 amount funded increased 93.5% year-over-year to $3.46 million; GAAP revenue increased 82.2% to $1.54 million; GAAP net income increased 152.5% to $421,358

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR) ("Luminar" or the "Company"), a financial technology and alternative financing company operating through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries, today announced preliminary results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, reflecting significant year-over-year growth across both operating key performance indicators and GAAP financial metrics.

For Q1 2026, the Company funded approximately $3.46 million, compared to approximately $1.79 million in Q1 2025, representing 93.5% year-over-year growth. Amounts received increased to approximately $3.28 million, compared to approximately $1.80 million in Q1 2025, representing 82.4% growth. The number of deals funded increased to 462, compared to 261 in Q1 2025, representing 77.0% growth.

On a GAAP basis, Q1 2026 revenue increased to approximately $1.54 million, compared to approximately $846,429 in Q1 2025, representing 82.2% growth. GAAP net income increased to approximately $421,358, compared to approximately $166,862 in Q1 2025, representing 152.5% growth. Net income margin improved to approximately 27% in Q1 2026, compared to approximately 20% in Q1 2025.

As of the close of March 2026, the Company's non-GAAP accounts receivable increased to approximately $9.61 million, compared to approximately $4.00 million at the close of March 2025, representing 140.3% growth.

"These results reflect the continued expansion of our Fortun operating platform and the increasing demand we are seeing from small and mid-sized businesses seeking fast, flexible access to capital," said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Luminar Media Group, Inc. "We are particularly pleased that our growth is not limited to a single metric. Funding volume, collections, deal count, GAAP revenue, GAAP net income and receivables all increased meaningfully year-over-year, demonstrating continued execution across the business."

Juan M. Sese, Chief Financial Officer of Luminar Media Group, Inc., added, "Q1 2026 reflects strong operating leverage in the platform. While amount funded increased 93.5% year-over-year, GAAP net income increased 152.5%, and net income margin improved from approximately 20% to approximately 27%. We believe this demonstrates the scalability of our vertically integrated model as we continue to strengthen reporting, controls and operational discipline."

Q1 2026 Compared to Q1 2025

Metric Q1 2026 Q1 2025 % Amount Funded $ 3,460,400 $ 1,788,600 93.5 % Amount Received $ 3,278,593 $ 1,797,612 82.4 % Number of Deals 462 261 77.0 % GAAP Revenue $ 1,541,953 $ 846,429 82.2 % GAAP Net Income $ 421,358 $ 166,862 152.5 % Net Income Margin 27 % 20 % - Non-GAAP Accounts Receivable at March 31 $ 9,606,289 $ 3,997,197 140.3 %

The Company believes the comparison of operating KPIs and GAAP financial results provides investors with a broader view of the Company's performance. Operating KPIs such as amount funded, amount received, number of deals and non-GAAP accounts receivable help illustrate the growth and scale of the Company's revenue-based financing platform, while GAAP revenue and net income reflect the Company's financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles.

About Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:LRGR), operating through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries, is focused on providing revenue-based financing and related financial technology solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Through its vertically integrated platform, the Company manages origination, underwriting, funding, servicing and collections, with a focus on helping businesses access flexible working capital.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP operating metrics, including non-GAAP accounts receivable. The Company uses these metrics internally to evaluate portfolio activity, capital deployment, collections and operating performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review GAAP financial results together with operating KPIs to better understand the Company's business performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future financial and operating performance, growth expectations, business strategy and objectives, anticipated market demand, plans to scale operations, the timing and completion of its year-end financial close, and the timing of publication of its official financial statements and related disclosures. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "outlook," or similar expressions.

The financial results, operating metrics, and other figures referenced in this press release are preliminary and unaudited and are based on information currently available to management. Such figures remain subject to the completion of the Company's financial close procedures, internal review, and, where applicable, audit or additional review by the Company's independent accounting firm. Accordingly, the Company's final reported results may differ from the preliminary results presented herein, and such differences may be material.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding market conditions, customer and partner behavior, access to capital, and the Company's ability to execute its business plan. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect, and there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be achieved.

Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others: the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and achieve anticipated operational results; the preliminary and unaudited nature of the financial results and operational metrics referenced in this press release, which are subject to revision and may change, potentially materially, as the Company completes its financial close and audit or review processes; the Company's ability to obtain or maintain adequate liquidity and financing on acceptable terms, or at all; changes in competitive, economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to counterparties, vendors, and strategic partners; risks associated with acquisitions, integrations, or other strategic initiatives; and volatility in the Company's stock price and trading volume, including risks associated with trading on the OTC markets. This list of factors is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

james@haydenir.com

(646) 755-7412

SOURCE: Luminar Media Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/luminar-media-group-reports-q1-2026-results-highlighting-strong-grow-1168160