CLS Health Helps Child Born with Three Rare Conditions to Walk Normally

A case study from the Houston region's leading physician-owned healthcare group delivered a life-changing intervention for a child born with a rare combination of Moebius syndrome, Poland syndrome and severe clubfoot.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Isaac was born with not one but three rare medical conditions - occurring together perhaps one in several million births and making diagnosis and treatment extraordinarily complex. A case study from CLS Health illustrates how a team of dedicated physicians delivered a solution, one cast, one therapy session, and one small step at a time.

CLS Health, the physician-owned and physician-led medical group serving greater Houston, has more than 225 doctors in dozens of specialties, allowing its healthcare professionals to provide individualized care and strong collaboration with patients and families, particularly in complex cases like Isaac's.

Isaac's congenital conditions are related but rarely manifest in one patient. Moebius syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes weak or paralyzed facial muscles, affecting facial expression, eye movement, and eating. Poland syndrome causes missing or undeveloped muscles on one side of the chest and one arm. Clubfoot, which occurs in about one in 1,000 births, is a deformity where the foot turns inward and can be misshapen, making walking difficult.

"This case was exceptionally rare and required us to think beyond a standard treatment approach," said Dr. Barkha Chhabra , a pediatric orthopedic surgeon with CLS Health. "It reinforced the importance of treating the whole child, not just the diagnosis."

Dr. Chhabra has both exceptional training and extensive experience that has prepared for cases like Isaac's. The daughter of an orthopedic surgeon, she received her bachelor's degree from Johns Hopkins University, where she also was awarded a Fulbright scholarship that allowed her to spend a year working with HIV/AIDS widows in Mumbai.

Dr. Chhabra returned to Johns Hopkins for a master's degree in public health and then received her medical degree from UCLA. She completed an orthopedic surgery residency at University of Texas Medical Branch, where she won awards for excellence in research, teaching and surgery, and completed her pediatric orthopedic surgery fellowship at Baylor University. Since then, she has completed 10 surgical mission trips to countries including Mexico, India, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Haiti.

Her clinical interests include the treatment of scoliosis, spinal deformities, and pediatric orthopaedic conditions including clubfeet, congenital hip and foot problems, making her an ideal physician to manage Isaac's case and find a way to help him walk normally.

Care and collaboration tailored to the individual case

Dr. Chhabra and her CLS Health team provided early, specialized intervention for Isaac's clubfoot via the Ponseti method, a non-surgical treatment using a series of manipulations and plaster casts to reposition the foot. A typical case usually requires five to eight casts, but because of the complexity of Isaac's case, Dr. Chhabra used nearly 30 casts, paired with consistent bracing and close monitoring to prevent recurrence.

Dr. Chhabra paired the Ponseti method with a therapy program emphasizing core strength, balance, and neuromuscular coordination to support long-term mobility. She also collaborated with other specialists across her professional network to ensure a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach.

In clinical terms: The elements of Dr. Chhabra's individualized treatment plant achieved a 95% correction of Isaac's clubfoot, with measurable improvements in ankle dorsiflexion, alignment, balance, and gait symmetry. The successful structural correction, combined with effective neuromuscular adaptation, allows for independent balance, gait, and mobility.

In plain English: By his third birthday, Isaac was able to walk on his own, without assistance.

A Milestone Measured in More Than Steps

To Isaac's guardians, the successful treatment is a life-changing experience.

"I had hoped he would walk by then, and seeing it happen brought tears of joy," said Judy Manashi. "This means he can truly enjoy life, playing at the playground, spending time with his brothers, and walking with dignity."

The outcome also proved to be both moving and inspirational for Dr. Chhabra and the CLS Health team.

"When I saw the video of his first independent steps, I felt an overwhelming sense of pride for him, his family, and the entire care team," Dr. Chhabra said. "It's a powerful reminder of why we do this work."

Before they turned to CLS Health, Isaac and his guardians had difficulties accessing timely treatment through larger hospital systems. Their case study demonstrates how early intervention, individualized care and the relationship between the care team and the patient can make all the difference.

"We had a very challenging case, but Dr. Chhabra has been incredibly helpful throughout our journey," Manashi said. "Her accessibility and willingness to collaborate with other specialists made a huge difference for our family."

To learn more about how CLS Health provides individualized care across a spectrum of medical specialties, visit cls.health .

About CLS Health

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 45 locations and 225-plus providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit cls.health .

Media Contact:

Heather Baker

Director of Marketing

Heather.Baker@cls.health

SOURCE: CLS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cls-health-helps-child-born-with-three-rare-conditions-to-walk-normal-1167748