Axonis and Simplicity Bring AI-Powered Intelligent Flood Warning Systems to Texas

Deployment in Galveston demonstrates a new model for real-time flood intelligence, enabling earlier warnings and faster response

ARLINGTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Axonis , a leader in federated AI and decision intelligence, and Simplicity Integration , a Texas-based smart water intelligence and flood management company, today announced that a new flood intelligence solution has gone live in Texas, enabling earlier and more targeted response through predictive insights. First deployed in Galveston County in April 2026, the AI-powered flood warning solution operates as a complete ecosystem, triggering alerts to responders and neighbors. The system is easily adaptable to various terrains and can be configured to automatically activate infrastructure such as sirens, warning lights, and barriers to help keep communities informed and safe.

Powered by Axonis Decision Intelligence , the Simplicity-designed system, SI-Ai provides responders and residents with a real-time view of changing conditions. Unlike traditional warning systems that rely on fragmented information, the AI-powered flood warning system brings together live sensor readings, public weather and water level data, historical trends, and local infrastructure insights into a single operational picture. This enables communities to better understand their specific water challenges, anticipate potential flooding conditions, and make faster, more informed decisions. Built on a defense-grade security foundation, the system is designed for critical infrastructure environments where reliability, trust, and precision are essential.



"What's been missing is a way to turn all the signals coming from the edge into something people can actually use in the moment," said Alison Reese, COO and co-founder of Simplicity Integration. "Communities already have sensors, weather data, and infrastructure in place, but those pieces aren't connected in a way that supports real-time decisions. By bringing that data together into a live, local view, we're helping operators understand what's happening, anticipate what's coming next, and take action earlier, when it can make the biggest difference. We're now moving quickly to onboard Axonis Decision Intelligence across existing systems throughout Texas and the Gulf Coast states."

"In a flood, minutes cost lives. The bottleneck isn't data - it's getting from data to decision fast enough to matter," said Todd Barr, CEO of Axonis. "Axonis Decision Intelligence brings AI directly to the data, allowing operators to analyze and act on information where it is generated without moving it into centralized environments. This enables timely, reliable decision-making for critical infrastructure where speed, trust, and resilience are essential."

The new flood intelligence solution, SI-Ai, combines live sensor data, historical weather patterns, and public data sources in real time. Axonis brings AI directly to the data through a federated architecture with decision intelligence as the control layer, enabling fast, secure analysis without moving sensitive data.

Key benefits of the solution include:

Specific insights about flood-prone locations to understand water behavior, to better design the right solutions to address challenges

Capable of ingesting a variety of additional data sources and specialized models to provide custom insights to address unique challenges customers face

Real-time visibility and alerting into rapidly changing conditions

Predictive intelligence to anticipate flood event impact before they occur

Scalable, cost-efficient infrastructure adaptable to any location and needs

The Galveston County deployment is a blueprint of how modern AI-powered systems can transform environmental monitoring and emergency response. It also establishes a foundation for broader adoption across Texas and other flood-prone regions.

"This is just the beginning," added Reese. "Flooding is an important use case, but the model extends to broader water management and environmental intelligence challenges, such as water reuse of retention ponds in neighborhoods. The goal is simple: give communities the information they need, when they need it, to act with confidence."

About Simplicity Integration

Simplicity Integration is a women-owned, Texas-based smart water intelligence and flood management company focused on delivering simple, reliable, and actionable insights for real-time decision-making. Its solutions combine sensors, communications infrastructure, and analytics to help communities monitor water conditions, reduce flood risk, and protect lives and property.



About Axonis

Axonis brings AI to the data, wherever that data lives, and turns it into trusted, actionable decisions. Originally developed inside a U.S. government solutions provider serving the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, Axonis enables secure, real-time AI on production, operational, sovereign, and edge data, without moving it.

At the core of the platform is Decision Intelligence, providing the control layer that ensures every AI-driven outcome is grounded in the right data, governed by policy, and fully traceable. Axonis accelerates time-to-AI value while delivering zero-trust, data-level security, and enabling cross-organization collaboration without sharing data.

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

207-974-7744

kristin@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Axonis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/axonis-and-simplicity-bring-ai-powered-intelligent-flood-warning-1167752