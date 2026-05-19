Stratix Corp: Stratix Recognized in 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services for Second Consecutive Year

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of managed mobility services (MMS), announced today that it has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services. This marks the second year in a row Stratix has been included in the Market Guide, which provides industry insight into the evolving managed mobility services (MMS) landscape and the providers most frequently discussed in Gartner end-user inquiries.

According to the report, "Cost-effective sourcing of managed mobile services can boost both productivity and user satisfaction, but selecting the right provider is challenging. Leaders in sourcing, procurement, and vendor management should align technical, commercial, and operational priorities to select the right provider."

"Enterprise mobility programs are evolving quickly, and organizations are asking for stronger security, better user experiences, and more operational intelligence," said Alex Kalish, Stratix Chief Strategy and Solutions Officer. "We are growing alongside those needs, expanding our capabilities and investing in AI-assisted operations that help organizations move from reactive support to smarter, more proactive service. Our focus is to keep mobile technology programs running without disruption, with the right lifecycle services, the right support, and insights that help teams stay ready and secure."

Complimentary access to the full 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services is available on StratixCorp.com.

Gartner Disclaimer:?

Gartner, Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services, Katja Ruud, Matthew Baldino, May 12, 2026.?

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About Stratix

As a trusted leader in enterprise mobility for over 40 years, Stratix empowers large organizations to thrive in a mobile-first world. We design, deploy, and manage comprehensive mobility programs that fuel the evolution of work with world-class end-user experiences. Stratix is known for our deep expertise, exceptional quality, and industry-leading support. For more information, visit www.stratixcorp.com.

Contact

Sandra Tansky

856-498-7620

Sandra.Tansky@StratixCorp.com

SOURCE: Stratix Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/stratix-recognized-in-2026-gartnerr-market-guide-for-managed-mobi-1167872