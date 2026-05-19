Real Estate's Toughest Recruiting Question? The CE Shop Brings Brokers and Agents to the Same Table to Answer It

Free May 28th Webinar Digs Deep on What is Driving Agent Recruiting and Brokerage Decisions in 2026

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / As the market and career-seeking trends have shifted, recruiting for real estate roles has changed. Brokerages that used to fill seats with a sign-on bonus and a desk now face agents who are asking harder questions, doing more brokerage research, and walking away from offers that don't line up with their goals.

So what's driving agents' brokerage decisions today? That's the question The CE Shop is shedding some light on.

On Thursday, May 28, at 2 p.m. ET, The CE Shop is hosting its next free live webinar: What Makes Agents Say Yes (or No) to Your Brokerage - part of its Open House Webinar Series: Conversations in Real Estate. This isn't another recruiting refresher; it's a candid, real-world conversation about what's happening inside brokerage decisions right now, from both sides of the table.

Moderated by Simona Daneshfar, The CE Shop's National Strategic Sales Manager, the session features two industry leaders who aren't short on opinions and loyalty to the industry as a whole: Keith Robinson, President of Strategy at NextHome, Inc., and Lori Muller, President of Fathom Realty. Together, they'll give brokers and team leaders a clearer picture of why agents say yes, and maybe more importantly, why they don't.

Agents evaluating their next opportunity will gain insight into what to look for, what to ask, and how to build a foundation for long-term success.

The conversation will discuss how recruiting has shifted from a volume game to a value game, and how some brokerages haven't caught up.

Topics include:

What modern agents prioritize when choosing where to build their careers

How top-performing brokerages are differentiating beyond commission splits

Why education and professional development have become a competitive advantage neither side can afford to ignore

Attendees will also get a look into how training influences an agent's decision to stay, grow or leave, as well as what brokerages that are winning in talent are doing differently.

Live attendees can participate in a Q&A with panelists and will receive free resources created specifically for this session:

For brokers and team leaders: Top 10 Interview Questions for Brokerages

For agents: How to Successfully Answer Brokerage Interview Questions

Registration is free, but seats are limited.

Reserve your spot for the May 28th webinar: What Makes Agents Say Yes (or No) to Your Brokerage

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. Backed by more than 20 years of industry experience, The CE Shop helps agents and brokers at every stage of their career to keep learning, stay competitive, and grow with confidence. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press

Press@TheCEShop.com

720.822.5314

SOURCE: The CE Shop

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/real-estates-toughest-recruiting-question-the-ce-shop-brings-brokers-and-agents-to-the-sa-1167892