Federato Appoints Yogesh Sapre as Chief Revenue Officer

Executives From Guidewire, Duck Creek and Sapiens Join to Lead the Insurance Industry's AI Future

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Federato , the AI-native platform that changes the way insurance work gets done, today announced the appointment of Yogesh Sapre as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

"As carriers, MGAs, and Aggregators look to scale AI, not as an add-on to the legacy Old Core but as a transformation within their core systems, Federato has become a board-level priority," said Will Ross, co-founder and CEO of Federato. "Yogesh brings more than 25 years of deep expertise in P&C insurance core systems. He understands the opportunity created in bringing AI to the core and has lived the shortcomings of a prior generation of software that will not be able to make the leap to the AI era."

"I've known Will and William for a long time, and I've never met founders with a clearer opportunity to improve our industry," said Yogesh Sapre, CRO of Federato. "Within regulatory boundaries, insurance companies are eager to embrace AI-native technology to drive efficiencies across the entire policy lifecycle. The future of insurance is AI-native, and Federato knows how to move from big ideas to value realization quickly. Their strong engineering mindset is why I wanted to be part of a company that's helping define this path for our industry."

Former Federato CRO Dave Frechette will remain with the company with a focus on growing the company's global businesses across EMEA and APJ.

Executive departures from legacy systems accelerate as insurers shift to AI-native platforms

Sapre becomes the third executive to join Federato from legacy platforms on the heels of Federato's recent $100M Series D funding , led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Last year, the company named Ben Howell Vice President EMEA at Federato. He was formerly with Sapiens. That expansion is now accelerating with the addition of former Guidewire executive Roland Slee, who joins Federato as Regional VP, Asia Pacific & Japan.

"Insurers in APAC and Japan have seen firsthand that legacy technology and bolt-on AI can't deliver what AI promises," said Slee. "They're seeing that Federato does. Federato doesn't just sit alongside outdated legacy platforms; it becomes the new core, driving better business outcomes across every function."

About Federato

?Federato is the only AI-native platform that spans the full policy lifecycle and changes the way insurance work gets done. It replaces legacy policy administration systems with AI capabilities built in to insurers' workflows, not bolted on. Its proven agentic AI conducts complex analyses with depth and rigor, freeing up insurer's human capital to focus on nuanced decisions and relationships. Federato is the independent alternative to legacy systems that enables better business outcomes.

CONTACT:

Tisha Ferraro-Schmitz

federato@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Federato

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/federato-appoints-yogesh-sapre-as-chief-revenue-officer-1168113