PSEG Foundation Continues Legacy of Supporting Communities and Invites New Jersey and Long Island Nonprofits To Apply for Neighborhood Partners Program Grants

The 2026 Neighborhood Partners Program will distribute $1.2 million to programs providing utility assistance, food support and critical community services

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / The PSEG Foundation continues its legacy of building thriving communities by inviting New Jersey and Long Island based nonprofits to apply for its 2026 Neighborhood Partners Program (NPP). This year, the program will award $1.2 million to organizations that help families and communities access critical services and resources. Applications for the program will be open from June 1 through June 30, 2026, with grants ranging from $500 to $15,000.

The Neighborhood Partners Program reflects the PSEG Foundation's ongoing work to care for the communities served by PSEG. This year, funding will prioritize organizations whose programs help families through food assistance, workforce development, support for housing and wraparound support services. Since the program's inception in 2014, more than $9.8 million in funding has impacted over 825 organizations across New Jersey and Long Island, including $8.9 million invested in New Jersey.

This program has strengthened critical community programs. More than $600,000 has been directed to initiatives addressing food insecurity; over $3.7 million to health and human service organizations; and nearly $2.4 million to programs supporting students through STEAM education, out of school time learning and youth development. In addition, more than $1.2 million has been invested in environmental conservation and stewardship and environmental education.

"At PSEG, caring for our communities means elevating organizations that help people access essential services and navigate everyday challenges," said Calvin Ledford Jr., President, PSEG Foundation and Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at PSEG. "Through the Neighborhood Partners Program, we're proud to partner with nonprofits that create meaningful, lasting change in the communities we serve. At a time when many families need support, we are grateful to the organizations that continue to provide care and stability to those in need every day."

Nonprofits will be selected based upon demonstrated program effectiveness and their ability to advance affordability, community wellbeing, economic empowerment and environmental sustainability.

"For more than a decade, the Neighborhood Partners Program has partnered with nonprofit organizations across New Jersey and Long Island to strengthen care for the communities we serve every day," said Maria Spina, Senior Manager, PSEG Foundation & Corporate Social Responsibility. "Through consistent support and capacity-building investments, we help trusted local organizations address critical needs from easing the financial burden caused by rising costs of living to expanding access to vital community resources. We see firsthand the meaningful impact these local organizations make in their communities, and we are proud to provide funding to programs that promote community well-being, economic resilience and long-term opportunity."

"We are most grateful for our partnership with the PSEG Foundation, as well as the PSEG Payment Assistance teams we work closely with, since we serve as the state's Home Energy Assistance Hotline. NJ 211 connects New Jersey residents with the help they need, including utility assistance and many other health and human service essentials. Our service aligns extremely well with the PSEG Foundation Neighborhood Partner Program's commitment to economic empowerment," said Melissa Acree, Chief Executive Officer of NJ 211. "NJ 211 can connect people to multiple safety net programs that provide relief, but many people are unaware that they can turn to us for help. Thanks to a generous grant from the PSEG Foundation, we were able to increase awareness of NJ 211 by participating in multiple community events and distributing over 5,000 pieces of educational material. The grant also makes rides available to those needing in-person help with their utility assistance applications but have no option for transportation."

"Through our mission at the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK), we are committed to ensuring that families across our community have reliable access to nutritious meals and the supportive services they need to build stability and thrive. Support from PSEG and the PSEG Foundation, through the Neighborhood Partners Program, has strengthened critical initiatives like TASK's community kitchen, food truck and community meal site program," saidAmy R. Flynn, Chief Executive Officer of TASK. "Together, we are overcoming the barriers that contribute to food insecurity, ensuring that everyone in our community who needs a meal has access to one. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening our communities, and TASK is grateful to PSEG and the Foundation for investing in the long-term wellbeing of our neighbors in need."

Organizations interested in applying for the Neighborhood Partners Program can visit the PSEG Foundation website. Grant recipients will be announced on a rolling basis.

The PSEG's Foundations Mission, Vision and Pillars

The work of the PSEG Foundation extends far beyond the Neighborhood Partners Program, reflecting broader efforts to strengthen resilience and improve quality of life in the communities PSEG serves. Over the past 25 years, the PSEG Foundation has awarded about $138 million to nonprofit and community organizations.

Guided by its vision to be a trusted partner that makes communities better places to live and work, the Foundation invests in nonprofit organizations that deliver measurable impact across New Jersey and Long Island. Its mission is centered on strengthening community resilience through initiatives focused on environmental sustainability, community well-being, disaster recovery, education and economic mobility. The Foundation manages this work with a focus on operational excellence and meaningful community impact.

These efforts are anchored in three core pillars:

Community Well-Being

Environmental Sustainability

Economic Empowerment

Through these pillars, the PSEG Foundation partners with organizations that advance opportunity, support essential services and build long-term community strength. This work includes collaborations with trusted partners such as Sustainable Jersey, Sesame Workshop, the Stevens Institute of Technology and Montclair State University, demonstrating its commitment to innovative, community-focused solutions.

For questions about the NPP or other Foundation programs, please contact CorporateCitizenship@pseg.com.

About PSEG Foundation

The PSEG Foundation, a separate 501(c)(3), that is supported and fully funded by Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), prioritizes investments in promoting community well-being, environmental sustainability and economic empowerment.

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company operating New Jersey's largest transmission and distribution utility, serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers. PSEG also owns an independent fleet of 3,758 MW of carbon-free, baseload nuclear power generating units in NJ and PA. PSEG aims to power a future where people use energy more efficiently, and it's safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Best in Class North America Index for 18 consecutive years. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

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SOURCE: PSEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pseg-foundation-continues-legacy-of-supporting-communities-and-invites-new-jersey-and-lon-1168205