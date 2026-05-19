San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - TechCon Global today announced the seven finalist companies and distinguished panel of investor judges for the TechCon SoCal 2026 Startup Innovation Finals, taking place on Saturday, May 23, at San Diego State University.

The Startup Innovation Showcase Finals represent the culmination of a multi-stage competition that attracted more than 100 startup submissions across AI, healthcare, robotics, sustainability, enterprise software, medtech, and frontier technologies. Over several months, companies progressed through a rigorous evaluation process involving internal reviews, startup showcase rounds, and investor feedback focused on innovation, scalability, market opportunity, and execution potential.

The live finals session, coordinated by Eric Weiss, CEO of Chaos to Clarity, will feature startup pitches followed by investor Q&A sessions.

The judging panel includes leading venture capitalists and ecosystem leaders:

Yana Yasevich, Partner, Alter Global

La Keisha Landrum Pierre, Co-Founder & General Partner, Emmeline Ventures

Eileen Tanghal, CEO, Founder & General Partner, Black Opal Ventures

Lolita Taub, General Partner, Ganas Ventures

The winning company will receive the TechCon Global Winner Trophy and earn the opportunity to pitch at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco. In addition, Emmeline Ventures has committed to investing $25,000 in one of the finalist companies participating in the competition.

The seven finalists are:

Bairitone Health - Bairitone Health removes the guesswork from sleep apnea care by bringing anatomy imaging to the home environment.

MVI Medical - MVI Medical is transforming women's healthcare with Rosa Spec, a patented device redefining the pelvic exam market.

EZ-Robot - EZ-Robot is a unified robotics & AI platform that engages 10x more students and slashes prototyping time by up to 90%

TR11 - TRL11 offers telepresence to space so operators can control, monitor, protect & defend space assets with real-time video.

HyIvy Health -HyIvy Health develops a data-driven device platform to measure, monitor, and treat gynecological and pelvic conditions.

ReRoute Americas -ReRoute Americas is a wholesaler, distributor, and inventory manager for sustainable disposables powered by AI.

BioMetal Health- BioMetal Health delivers unique, patented resorbable metal implants to accelerate bone and tissue growth with less pain.

The finalists reflect a broad cross-section of emerging innovation across healthcare, AI, robotics, medtech, sustainability, and advanced infrastructure technologies. Several of the companies are addressing large-scale global challenges through novel technical approaches and scalable business models.

"This year's Startup Innovation Showcase Finals represent one of the strongest cohorts we have seen to date," said Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of TechCon Global. "The selection process involved extensive diligence and investor collaboration to identify startups with breakthrough technologies, strong execution capabilities, and meaningful market potential. These founders are building across sectors that will shape the next decade of innovation, and we are excited to bring them together with leading investors, operators, and ecosystem leaders at TechCon SoCal."

The Startup Innovation Showcase is TechCon Global's flagship startup platform, designed to connect founders with investors, strategic partners, enterprise leaders, and the broader innovation ecosystem through curated matchmaking, live pitch opportunities, and multi-stage competition formats.

TechCon SoCal 2026 will take place May 21-23 at San Diego State University and will convene founders, venture capitalists, enterprise executives, researchers, and technology leaders for panels, networking, startup showcases, and strategic discussions focused on AI, healthcare, semiconductors, life sciences, enterprise technology, and frontier innovation.

For more information about TechCon SoCal 2026 and the Startup Innovation Showcase, visit TechCon Global.

About TechCon Global

TechCon Global is a leading innovation and conference platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors, executives, researchers, and ecosystem leaders across AI, healthcare, semiconductors, life sciences, deep tech, and emerging technologies. Through curated conferences, startup showcases, and investor engagement programs, TechCon Global helps foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment ecosystems worldwide.

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Source: TechCon Global