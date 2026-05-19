New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) -Bracewell LLP announced today that Stuart Glick has joined the New York office as a partner in the real estate special situations practice. Glick is a seasoned trial attorney experienced in representing CMBS lenders, commercial banks, investment funds and other lenders and financial institutions in all aspects of asset recovery matters and restructurings, as well as defending them against contract and business tort claims.

Glick joins a group led by Alex Dimock and Sam Murphy, who launched the real estate special situations practice earlier this year. His arrival comes at a pivotal time in the market, as a significant wave of 2016 CMBS debt approaches maturity, driving increased demand for sophisticated workouts and restructurings.

"Stuart is a veteran trial attorney with deep experience in distressed commercial real estate and commercial mortgage-backed securities," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "His arrival enhances our ability to serve financial institutions, servicers and debt funds navigating an increasingly complex market."

Glick joins Bracewell from Holland & Knight, where he represented lenders, debt funds, servicers and special servicers in high-stakes commercial real estate litigation. His experience spans CMBS and conduit lending, foreclosures, loan modifications, workouts and bankruptcy proceedings.

"Stu's extensive experience enhances Bracewell's national real estate special situations practice," said Dimock, chair of the firm's real estate special situations group. "Together, we are well positioned to handle the full range of challenges that our clients are facing concerning distressed commercial real estate."

"I am excited to join Bracewell at a dynamic time in the distressed real estate market," said Glick. "I look forward to expanding the team's capabilities and helping clients navigate complex workouts, restructurings and litigation."

Glick earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.S. in Applied Mathematics and Statistics from Stony Brook University.





Stuart Glick, Partner in the New York office of Bracewell LLP



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About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

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Source: Bracewell