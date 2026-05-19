Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to an announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc. ("Golden Promise Mines"), has commenced a targeted trenching program at the Company's 100% owned Golden Promise Property, located in central Newfoundland. Trenching has now begun in the southwest region of the property, testing an area of gold and multi-element soil geochemical anomalies.





May 2026 excavator mobilization at Golden Promise Property

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"We are excited to begin trenching at the Golden Promise Property as part of our broader exploration program," states Anderson, CEO of Great Atlantic. "This trenching program is designed to further improve our understanding of the scale of mineralization beneath us, as we look to expand priority gold bearing zones across the property. We believe Golden Promise continues to demonstrate exciting exploration potential and we are working towards generating additional catalysts in the coming months ahead."

Three trenches are planned during the current program within Licence 036105M in the area of the soil geochemical anomalies. The multi-element soil geochemical anomalies were identified by Golden Promise Mines during 2024 along a northeast - southwest reconnaissance soil sampling traverse. Five consecutive soil samples along this traverse over a total length of approximately 150 metres returned anomalous gold values of 7 parts per billion (ppb), 44 ppb, 53 ppb, 83 ppb and 9 ppb gold. Some of these samples returned anomalous values for silver (up to 3.9 parts per million (ppm)), copper (up to 121 ppm), molybdenum (up to 44 ppm), antimony (up to 28 ppm), zinc (up to 225 ppm), arsenic (up to 172 ppm) and / or vanadium (up to 920 ppm).

The 2024 soil samples were analyzed by Eastern Analytical Ltd. for gold by Fire Assay - and multi-element by four acid digestion and ICP-OES analysis.





Gold bearing quartz veins and 2026 Planned Trenching Programs - Golden Promise Property

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Trench lengths of up to approximately 90 - 125 metres are planned for these three northwest - southeast orientated trenches. The trenches are planned approximately perpendicular to the reported bedrock geology contacts in this area between the Lawrence Harbour Formation and Stanley Waters Formation (Rogers et al., 2005), both part of the Victoria Lake Supergroup. Some gold bearing quartz veins / quartz vein systems within the Golden Promise Property occur near the contacts of these two formations.

The Golden Promise Property hosts gold bearing quartz veins in various regions of the property including the Jaclyn Zone quartz vein systems, Shawn's Shot quartz vein, Otter Brook occurrence, Linda / Snow White quartz vein system and the Gabbro Zone occurrence. The three planned trenches in Licence 036105M will be excavated approximately 5 kilometers northeast of Linda / Snow White gold bearing quartz vein system.

Planned May - June 2026 Trenches (southwest region of Golden Promise Property)

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The Golden Promise Property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. It is located approximately 50 kilometers northeast of the Valentine Gold Mine of Equinox Gold Corp. which is also located within the Exploits Subzone. The Golden Promise Property is the largest and most advanced of seven central Newfoundland gold properties owned by Golden Promise Mines Inc. One of these properties (Golden Trust) is located within one kilometer of the Valentine Gold Mine of Equinox Gold Corp. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Golden Promise Property or any of the other central Newfoundland gold properties of Golden Promise Mines Inc.

Please see the Company's website for news releases reporting previous work on the Golden Promise Property. Previous 2017-2025 programs at Golden Promise were supervised by a Qualified Person.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

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About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





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This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297696

Source: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.