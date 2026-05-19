Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on improving visibility and accountability in digital advertising, today announced that the Company will be participating in Digital Day 2026 hosted by the Ad Club of Toronto on May 21, 2026 at STACKT Market.

The Company's participation forms part of its ongoing marketing, industry engagement, and educational activities within the advertising and media sectors.

As part of the event, Seif Khemaissia, Chief Growth Officer of BrandPilot AI, will moderate the panel session titled "Agencies, AI and the Collapsing Middle," featuring Corby Fine, a member of BrandPilot AI's Board of Directors and executive at IGM Financial.

The discussion will explore how artificial intelligence is influencing agency business models, media operations, and performance marketing workflows, including the growing role of automation, proprietary data, and AI-driven decision-making across the advertising industry.

References to third-party organizations, speakers, and industry participants are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute an endorsement, partnership, or formal affiliation with BrandPilot AI beyond participation in the event.

"Artificial intelligence and automation continue to influence how advertisers, agencies, and media platforms evaluate performance and operational workflows," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "Digital Day provides an opportunity to participate in industry discussions relating to developments in advertising technology, media operations, and artificial intelligence."

Digital Day 2026 will feature presentations and discussions focused on artificial intelligence, retail media, connected television, attention metrics, and the evolving digital advertising landscape.

BrandPilot AI representatives will also be participating throughout the event floor and engaging attendees through interactive audience initiatives and networking activities. The Company does not expect its participation in the event to have a material impact on its operations or financial performance.

For more information, visit BrandPilot AI.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises recover wasted budgets, restore data integrity, and gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent so performance can be improved with greater confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements regarding, among other things, the Company's participation in Digital Day 2026, industry engagement initiatives, strategic positioning within the advertising technology sector, and discussions relating to artificial intelligence, media performance, and advertising workflows are considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes within the digital advertising and advertising technology industries; the pace of adoption of AI-driven technologies within advertising and media markets; changes to digital advertising platforms, algorithms, or policies; competitive pressures within the advertising technology sector; the Company's ability to continue developing and commercializing its technology solutions; and the Company's ability to achieve its business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297945

Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.