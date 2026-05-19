Carbon's gigafactory project in Fos-sur-Mer, designed to build a 5 GW integrated solar manufacturing chain in France, has been abandoned due to insufficient regulatory visibility and investor guarantees. Despite attempts to scale down and pursue partnerships, including with Chinese manufacturer Longi, the project collapsed amid uncertainty over EU industrial policy and market preference mechanisms. France "The story ends here, but our convictions remain." With these words, the founders of French startup Carbon announced the abandonment of their gigafactory project. Designated a "Project of Major ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...