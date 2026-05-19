With Jit Acquisition, Torq Catapults Enterprise SOCs Into a New Realm of Detailed Contextual Investigations That Drive Precision Decision-Making

Torq, the established agentic security operations leader, today announced the acquisition of Jit, the Boston-based AI Context Graph cybersecurity pioneer. This move marks a dramatic leap forward for the Torq AI SOC Platform by ensuring agentic investigations are precisely informed via organization-specific contextual data. This shift redefines agentic reasoning, moving beyond static facts such as users, devices and their relationships, to prioritize live, dynamic contextual data overlaid on top, including business drivers, and the real-time state of the enterprise.

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Instead of acting on fragmented data or having investigations triggered by a single alert, Torq AI operates with a unified, continuously-updated, contextual inference, enabling decisions that are not only explainable, but inherently grounded in a single and up-to-date source of truth. This reflects not only organizational assets, but procedural data inferred from the way an organization's security operations are conducted. The result: higher-velocity actions that command greater trust, deliver consistent precision, and drive stronger outcomes, such as being able to move to autonomous containment and threat prevention with greater confidence.

Torq's global momentum is undeniable. Fresh off securing a $140M Series D at a $1.2B valuation, the company is redefining what's possible in the AI SOC and Agentic AI era. Torq AI Agents are already embedded deep within Fortune 500 security operations, managing millions of complex security tasks autonomously every day. With hundreds of multinational enterprises now under Torq's protection-including an elite lineup featuring Carvana, Dolby, Domino's Pizza, Hard Rock Cafe, Macy's, PepsiCo, Procter Gamble, Prudential, Siemens, Uber, and Virgin Atlantic-the company's impact is expanding at breakneck speed.

"Today's announcement is more than an acquisition-it's a defining moment for Torq and the future of security operations," said Ofer Smadari, CEO and co-founder, Torq. "By uniting Jit's groundbreaking AI Context Graphs and Agentic technologies with the Torq AI SOC Platform, we're creating the ultimate proactive cybersecurity defensive offering. With the enhanced Torq AI SOC Platform, enterprises can focus on the right priorities and resourcing, with the knowledge that our new AI Context Graph is delivering unprecedented organization-specific clarity, adaptability, and protection in a world where every second counts."

Jit was founded by visionary technologists David Melamed and Aviram Shmueli and backed by nearly $40 million from Boldstart Ventures, Insight Partners, TechAviv, Lama Partners, and Tiger Global. Under the leadership of Shai Horovitz, who took the helm as CEO in 2023 after serving as CRO at Cybereason, Jit assembled a world-class team of engineers, architects, and developers who have pushed the boundaries of cybersecurity. Torq is proud to welcome Melamed and the dozens of brilliant innovators from Jit whose expertise and ambition will accelerate Torq's mission and redefine what enterprises can expect from AI-powered security.

With the integration of Jit's AI Context Graph technology, the Torq AI SOC Platform becomes a unified intelligence and execution layer for the entire cybersecurity stack-ingesting signals from everywhere and acting across the full threat lifecycle. It doesn't just process data, but understands the organization in context-identities, roles, privileges, and data sensitivity-surfacing risk with precision and depth. Every signal is combined into a single decision layer, where actions across building, triage, investigation, and response are automated, fully traceable, and grounded in real context.

In an increasingly volatile threat landscape, the expanded Torq AI SOC Platform gives security teams a decisive edge-accelerating response, sharpening decision-making, and enabling them to outpace attackers with clarity and confidence.

About Torq

Torq is transforming cybersecurity with the Torq AI SOC Platform. Torq empowers enterprises to instantly and precisely detect and respond to security events at scale. Torq's customer base includes major multinational enterprise customers, including Abnormal Security, Armis, Check Point Security, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inditex (Zara, Bershka, and Pull Bear), Informatica, Kyocera, PepsiCo, Procter Gamble, Siemens, Telefónica, Valvoline, Virgin Atlantic, and Wiz.

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