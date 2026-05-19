Former PTC President COO brings decades of experience serving complex manufacturers and scaling global commercial organizations as Tacton advances growth in North America and EMEA.

Tacton, a global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solutions for manufacturers of complex products, today announced the appointment of Mike DiTullio to its Board of Directors.

DiTullio is an enterprise software executive with more than three decades of experience working with complex manufacturers. He joins at a pivotal moment in the company's evolution as Tacton expands beyond CPQ to deliver the Buyer-Centric Smart Factory, a connected approach that unites buyer engagement, engineering, and order fulfillment into a single intelligent system.

DiTullio spent 26 years at PTC, most recently as President and Chief Operating Officer, wherehe worked closely with leading manufacturers to transform how they design, sell, and deliver complex products. In that role, he led global commercial operations across seven business units representing more than $1.5 billion in annual revenue and guided the company through its transition to a subscription-based, digital-first business model. His deep expertise serving manufacturers of highly configurable products makes him a strong strategic fit for Tacton.

"I've spent my career helping manufacturers transform how they sell and deliver complex products to market," said DiTullio. "Tacton's clear leadership in CPQ and how they are connecting those processes into a single source of truth the digital thread, is an industry first. As this is my first Board of Directors position, it was extremely important to get it right, and Tacton was the clear first choice because of its technology, market fit, and opportunity to scale."

"Mike has spent his career working with complex manufacturers, giving him an exceptional understanding of our customers, our market, and the challenges we are solving," said Klaus Andersen, CEO of Tacton. "He knows this space deeply; he understands what it takes to scale global technology businesses, and he brings exactly the kind of commercial and operational perspective we need as we accelerate growth."

DiTullio also brings strong ties to the broader manufacturing ecosystem. His involvement with organizations such as the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), combined with Tacton's partnership with the Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC), reflects a shared commitment to advancing innovation and digital transformation across the manufacturing industry.

About Tacton

Tacton is a global leader in software for manufacturers of highly configurable products. Tacton delivers the Buyer-Centric Smart Factory, connecting buyer engagement with engineering and order fulfillment through a single source of truth. By uniting Configure Price and Quote, Configuration Lifecycle Management, and Configured Order Fulfillment, Tacton helps manufacturers manage complexity, protect margins, and deliver with confidence across the lifecycle. With more than 26 years of experience, Tacton supports manufacturers worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and Chicago, USA. Learn more at www.tacton.com.

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Gail Scibelli

gscibelli@marketbridge.com