Acquisition advances our global sovereign AI strategy, integrates Reliant AI's domain-optimized technology into Cohere's offerings to accelerate innovation in global healthcare and life sciences and expand verticalization across regulated industries.

Cohere, the world's leading sovereign AI company, announced today the acquisition of Reliant AI, a leading biopharma AI company with operations in Montreal and Berlin. This acquisition brings Reliant AI's world-class research team, proprietary biomedical datasets, and domain-optimized technology into Cohere's enterprise-grade sovereign AI platform. This significantly expands Cohere's footprint in the global healthcare and life sciences sectors-where security, data privacy, and regulatory compliance are paramount-and builds on Cohere's existing partnerships across administrative, clinical, and revenue cycle workflows.

The acquisition strengthens Cohere's position as global sovereign AI leader, building on its established presence in Canada and Germany and growing momentum across Europe. Together, Cohere and Reliant AI will equip healthcare and life sciences enterprises with a powerful combination of cutting-edge AI technology, secure deployment options for highly regulated environments, and deep domain expertise to improve processes and bring projects to market faster. This ensures enterprises and governments worldwide can deploy advanced models and systems with full control over their data, infrastructure, and compliance boundaries.

"We're excited to welcome the Reliant AI team to Cohere as we deepen our work across healthcare and biopharma," said Aidan Gomez, Co-founder and CEO, Cohere. "Healthcare represents one of the most consequential opportunities for AI and it demands secure, sovereign, and domain-specific systems. Together, we will accelerate progress in healthcare, building on our shared footprint across Canada and Germany to serve these critical sectors. We look forward to bringing North for Pharma to customers and partners as a cornerstone in our expanding portfolio of industry-specific AI products."

Reliant AI's flagship product is an intelligent research workbench used by global biopharma organizations to automate systemic literature reviews, competitive landscaping, and extraction of unstructured scientific and regulatory data. The platform also enables rapid identification of therapeutic precedents and modelling of market viability, dramatically accelerating decision-making and time to market.

Reliant was founded in 2023 by Karl Moritz Hermann, Richard Schlegel and Marc G. Bellemare (Canada CIFAR AI Chair, Mila).

"Joining Cohere represents a transformative opportunity to scale our biopharma AI solutions globally while maintaining the security and sovereignty that life sciences organizations require," said Karl Moritz Hermann, CEO of Reliant AI. "Our combined expertise will accelerate drug discovery and research innovation for customers around the world."

By integrating these capabilities, Cohere will accelerate the development of North for Pharma, an agentic AI system purpose-built to enhance productivity and efficiency for teams in the biopharma sector working across R&D, clinical development, and scientific analytics. North for Pharma extends Cohere's growing suite of North offerings for regulated industries, including finance and telecoms. Reliant AI co-founder and CEO Karl Moritz Hermann will join Cohere as VP of AI Verticalizations in Berlin, while fellow co-founder Marc Bellemare will serve as VP of Modeling from Montreal.

The deal further unlocks new opportunities across the sector with specialized AI models and solutions tailored to pharmaceutical and biotechnology workflows-addressing challenges that general-purpose AI cannot. As part of the agreement, Cohere will assume Reliant AI's customer relationships, including GSK, Medicus Pharma, and Kyowa Kirin, and will continue on advancing Reliant AI's ongoing engagements with major pharmaceutical companies.

About Cohere

Cohere, founded 2019, is a security-first enterprise AI leader building foundation models and end-to-end products to solve business problems. We partner with organizations to deliver seamless integration, customization, and user-friendly solutions. Our all-in-one platform provides maximum security, privacy, and deployment flexibility across clouds, private environments, and on-premises. Headquartered globally in Toronto, San Francisco, Cohere operates additional offices in London, New York, Montreal, Paris, and Seoul, serving customers worldwide.

The company has raised ~$1.6BUSD from strategic tech investors (Nvidia, AMD Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Oracle, Cisco), institutional investors (Radical Ventures, Inovia Capital, PSP Investments, HOOPP, BDC, Nexxus), and AI pioneers including Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, and Raquel Urtasun. For more information, visit cohere.com.

About Reliant AI

Reliant AI is the leading gen AI-powered data analytics platform for biopharma. Built by world-class NLP and reinforcement learning researchers with backgrounds at DeepMind, Google Brain, and EY Parthenon, Reliant AI simplifies the process of collecting, organizing, and analyzing complex data to deliver decision-critical insights for life sciences teams. Its flagship product, Reliant Tabular, helps analysts find scientific evidence for their decisions through automated systematic reviews, asset scans, and comprehensive analyses cutting hours of data wrangling to seconds.

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Amanda Taggart

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