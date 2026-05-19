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PR Newswire
19.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
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International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Announces Spring 2026 Student Journey Scholarship Winner

INDIANAPOLIS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) is excited to announce Duncan Stanley, a junior at the Florida Institute of Technology majoring in civil engineering, as the Spring 2026 recipient of its Student Journey Scholarship.

The Student Journey Scholarship, named after IMG's suite of international student health insurance plans, is designed to support international students pursuing higher education in the United States. Stanley, a Jamaican citizen, will receive a $5,000 scholarship to help fund his academic journey as he works toward a future in civil engineering and infrastructure development.

Inspired by his father and late grandfather who both worked in construction, Stanley developed an early passion for building and design. Following his grandfather's passing, he committed to pursuing civil engineering as a way to honor his legacy.

"Receiving this scholarship means a great deal to me and my family," said Stanley. "It not only helps ease the financial burden of studying abroad, but it also reinforces my commitment to making the most of this opportunity and giving back to my community in Jamaica."

To apply for IMG's Student Journey Scholarship, applicants were asked to submit an essay or video describing their journey that led them to pursue higher education in the United States and how this education will help them achieve their personal and professional goals.

"Duncan's story is a powerful example of determination and purpose," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "We are honored to support him as he continues his academic journey and look forward to seeing the impact he will make in his field and in his home country."

Through the Student Journey Scholarship program, IMG will be awarding funds to one student per Fall and Spring semester, and each winner will receive $5,000. Entries for the 2026 Fall semester scholarship will be accepted July 1-September 30, 2026.

To learn more about the Student Journey Scholarship, visit www.imglobal.com/student-journey-scholarship.

About IMG (International Medical Group)
IMG (International Medical Group), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact: Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, carly.kessler@imglobal.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/img-announces-spring-2026-student-journey-scholarship-winner-302775038.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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