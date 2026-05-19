Absorb Software Launches Absorb Aura, the AI Engine Powering the Agentic Learning System that Drives the Business Forward

In its strongest year on record with 27% revenue growth, Absorb delivers Aura, the only system where every learning moment connects to a business outcome

CALGARY, Alberta, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absorb Software, the leading global learning technology company, today launched Absorb Aura, a coordinated system of specialized AI agents designed to drive enterprise growth through employee upskilling, departmental training for sales, engineering, and customer-facing teams, as well as education for customers, partners, and vendors. As the company's agentic intelligence layer, Aura delivers personalized learning paths tailored to individual and organizational needs, along with on-demand answers, policy summaries, role plays, simulations, instructor-led training, and mentorship experiences, all grounded in company context and aligned to measurable business outcomes. Aura agents also enable the automation of compliance training and certification workflows for regulated industries.

The launch comes as enterprises face a widening gap between AI strategy at the top and what their teams can actually deliver. HR, Ops, and L&D leaders are piecing together a solution with a patchwork of point tools. So are Sales, Customer Success, and other customer-facing leaders. None of those tools are directly focused on driving the business outcome or anchored in enabling people to be successful in the new way of working with AI. Closing this gap requires a fundamentally different system.

Absorb is that system that identifies knowledge and training needs, delivers knowledge in various modalities at the moment of need, understands and records skills as they are developed, tracks outcomes and continuously improves based on every single interaction. With Aura, Absorb connects learning activity directly to operational business outcomes tracked across enterprise systems.

"Aura is the bet we are making on the next decade of enterprise learning," said Kimberly Williams, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Absorb Software. "Our customers are not asking for another AI feature. They are asking us to redefine what learning is for. Absorb Aura is our answer. It is the learning system our customers can rely on, and the performance system their business cannot run without."

Inside Absorb Aura

Aura agents are grounded in the customer's individual context, their own approved content, and is isolated by tenant. Aura is delivered across the surfaces where work happens, in Microsoft Teams, in Chrome, and in the Absorb Learner Experience, with transparent governance and configurable controls. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Aura reads from the systems the business already runs on, without moving or copying customer data.

Aura includes the following AI agents and capabilities:

Aura Learner Agent: A single conversational interface that meets learners in the flow of work, in the Absorb Learner Experience and Microsoft Teams, and via the Aura Chrome extension that follows learners anywhere they are working. Routes queries across the full Aura suite based on role, context, and learning goal.

A single conversational interface that meets learners in the flow of work, in the Absorb Learner Experience and Microsoft Teams, and via the Aura Chrome extension that follows learners anywhere they are working. Routes queries across the full Aura suite based on role, context, and learning goal. Discovery Agent: Surfaces the next best action for the user based on gen-AI personalization and anchored on individual and organizational needs and context

Surfaces the next best action for the user based on gen-AI personalization and anchored on individual and organizational needs and context Q&A Agent: Grounded answers from all organizational knowledge sources. Every answer is sourced; every citation is traceable.

Grounded answers from all organizational knowledge sources. Every answer is sourced; every citation is traceable. Aura Admin Assist: A super assistant that simplifies L&D operations and frees admins to focus on strategic initiatives. Generate reports using plain language, resolve completion gaps in a click, and instantly access enrollment and certification insights without complex filters or manual workflows.

A super assistant that simplifies L&D operations and frees admins to focus on strategic initiatives. Generate reports using plain language, resolve completion gaps in a click, and instantly access enrollment and certification insights without complex filters or manual workflows. Aura Create: Conversational course authoring that reduces course creation and maintenance effort by up to 10x by leveraging organizational knowledge from SharePoint, Confluence, OneDrive, Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, and more.





"Every individual we serve is being asked to do more, with bigger responsibilities, broader scope, and less support around them. That is the productivity equation AI has to solve, and learning is where it has to start and that is exactly why we built Aura," said Saravana Sivanandham, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Absorb Software. "Aura is aimed at providing people with a real chance to meet the expectations being placed on them."

Connecting Learning to Business Outcomes

Absorb has been connecting learning to business outcomes for years. Through Absorb Analyze, customers build custom reports, dashboards, and program analytics that show how training is performing across the organization, including completion rates, engagement patterns, and skills development across teams.

Absorb Aura turns that measurement layer into a learning loop that compounds. Every interaction a learner has with Aura generates signal. Aura then reads the outcome of that signal directly from the systems of record where real work happens. That spans the CRM where revenue is tracked (such as Salesforce), the service and case-management systems where customers and citizens get help (such as ServiceNow and Zendesk), the HRIS and workforce systems where workforces are managed (such as Workday, ADP, BambooHR, and Rippling), and the operational and industry systems where outcomes are recorded, including clinical, manufacturing, field service, and point-of-sale platforms.

These are operational metrics, not hours watched. Did the field technician resolve the call on the first visit? Did the nurse pass the competency assessment? Did the loan officer follow the new compliance procedure? Did the retail associate hit attach rate? Did the production line reduce safety incidents? Did the customer adopt the product? Did the new hire ramp on time? Aura learns from each answer and sharpens the next recommendation for that learner, for the cohort behind them, and for the program itself. Planned integrations will extend the loop further into sales, service, operations, clinical, frontline, and regulatory workflows, and an Absorb MCP server in development will make the platform natively accessible inside enterprise AI assistants.

Aura has been in beta with customers since February 2026. Across every skill area, Aura produced useful responses to 95% of learner queries and resolved 94% of sessions in a single response, with 100% enterprise-compliant responses across all safety tests. Admin Assist deflected 40 to 60% of routine support tickets.

Alongside Aura, Absorb is launching a fully modernized Learner Experience this week, serving every learner the enterprise depends on, from external customers and partners to internal teams. Built on a unified, web-first architecture spanning desktop, mobile web, and a native mobile app, the experience delivers consistent navigation, cross-device progress tracking, and workflows optimized for distributed and frontline teams.

A Defining Year of Growth and Recognition

The launch of Aura caps Absorb's strongest year on record.

Record-breaking growth: 27% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, surpassing 37 million learners across customer, partner, and employee audiences, in more than 3,500 organizations worldwide, with a global workforce of more than 600 employees and continued EMEA expansion.

27% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, surpassing 37 million learners across customer, partner, and employee audiences, in more than 3,500 organizations worldwide, with a global workforce of more than 600 employees and continued EMEA expansion. Industry recognition: Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Learning Management Systems, Q4 2025, Core Leader with an Excelling Trajectory on the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems (the only provider in the Excelling trajectory), Powerhouse Learning System on Talented Learning's 2025 RightFit Grid, and one of G2's 2026 Top 100 Global Software Companies, with additional recognition from TrustRadius and multiple G2 awards though the years.





To explore Absorb Aura and the future of agentic learning, visit absorblms.com/aura.

Also read Absorb's latest 2026 AI in Learning report here.

About Absorb Software

Absorb Software is the leading global learning technology company that drives the business forward. Trusted by more than 3,500 organizations and 37 million learners worldwide across customer, partner, and employee audiences, Absorb is the only system that connects workforce readiness to business outcomes. With Aura as its AI engine, Absorb gets smarter with every interaction, and is the learning system enterprises can rely on and the performance system their business cannot run without. For more information, visit absorblms.com.

Communications Team

zamira.tasneem@absorblms.com