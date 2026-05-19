Monsoon leverages real-time market intelligence and AI from EDITED to strengthen pricing, refine assortments, and drive sustainable margin growth.

EDITED, the leading retail intelligence platform, today highlighted the continued impact of its long-standing partnership with Monsoon, strengthening pricing architecture and optimizing key categories such as denim and outerwear to support the brand's return to profitability.

Over the past five years, in partnership with EDITED, the brand has sharpened pricing decisions and built more confident, trend-led assortments, improving margins and reducing risk across key categories.

Buying teams at Monsoon leverage EDITED's market intelligence to monitor the competitive landscape, stay aligned with UK market movements, and identify emerging opportunities.

Lisa Cursley, Buying Manager at Monsoon said, "EDITED gave us a clear view of where our pricing sat in the market. It allowed us to protect margin while remaining competitive, especially within denim, as we were able to benchmark where we sat in comparison to our competitors."

In addition, Monsoon's teams use EDITED Research every week to track evolving trends and uncover new opportunities. The recently launched Research Assistant has further accelerated decision-making by transforming complex, multi-layered analysis into immediate, actionable insight powered by AI.

"The Research Assistant helps us cut straight to what matters whether that's the top womenswear trends from the past 30 days or key shifts in occasionwear," Lisa Cursley added. "By removing the need for manual analysis, my team can react faster and make smarter, more confident commercial decisions."

Doug Kofoid, Chief Executive Officer at EDITED, commented, "Monsoon's growth shows what's possible when data is embedded into decision-making. By integrating market intelligence into daily workflows, their teams have shifted from reactive trading to precise, confident planning. We're proud to support their continued growth through smarter pricing and trend-led assortment strategy."

Looking ahead, as Monsoon continues its growth trajectory with new store openings, online expansion, and brand elevation, EDITED remains central to future planning.

With AI capabilities and market-rich data embedded directly into workflows, Monsoon's teams can plan with greater precision, make proactive commercial decisions, and build ranges that support sustainable, long-term growth.

About Monsoon

Founded in 1973, Monsoon Accessorize is a British fashion retailer offering women's clothing, accessories, and childrenswear through its two complementary brands: Monsoon and Accessorize. Known for its distinctive handwriting, artisanal details, and globally inspired designs, the brand combines contemporary style with craftsmanship and quality.

About EDITED

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform, helping brands and retailers make smarter decisions across assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. By delivering market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric insight in real time, EDITED enables retailers to stay ahead of the market and act with confidence.

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