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PR Newswire
19.05.2026 15:12 Uhr
195 Leser
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MacPaw's Moonlock Introduces Scam Detector: A New Feature to Catch Phishing Before It Strikes

With Scam Detector, Moonlock users can quickly check emails, chats, and other content for common signs of phishing and manipulation - and decide how to respond

KYIV, Ukraine, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a global technology company creating a digital ecosystem for Mac users, today introduced Scam Detector, a new feature for its Mac protection and antivirus app Moonlock that helps users identify phishing and scams. Scam Detector analyzes any content users share with it and reports the likelihood of it being a scam - allowing users to make an informed decision rather than a panicked one.

The launch comes at a time when social engineering has become one of the most effective tools in a cybercriminal's playbook. According to Moonlock's Mac Security Survey, one in four Mac users experienced phishing, fraud, or scams in the past year, and 82% report being concerned about these threats. The concern is well-founded: today's phishing attempts are more personalized and convincing than ever, and AI is making it easier for threat actors to bypass human defenses. In fact, 72% of Mac users are worried that hackers could use AI to create more advanced cyberthreats.

Moonlock's Scam Detector is designed to address that gap. Users can submit suspicious emails, messages, or chats directly to Moonlock, and the app analyzes the content for common phishing patterns - including unusual urgency and suspicious requests. Moonlock then returns a scam probability score, giving users a clear, evidence-based read on their request.

"We launched Moonlock with a mission to make cybersecurity accessible to everyone. But protection technology like Moonlock Engine is only part of the solution - people remain the most important factor in staying secure," said Oleg Stukalenko, Head of Product Management at Moonlock by MacPaw. "That's why Moonlock includes features like Security Advisor, designed to help users build stronger security habits over time. Scam Detector is a meaningful step in that same direction, helping people become better at recognizing and avoiding threats. Our goal isn't just to defend our users. It's to make them harder targets in the first place."

How Scam Detector works

Using Scam Detector takes just a few steps:

  1. Open Moonlock and navigate to the Scam Detector section.
  2. Paste the suspicious text into the message field and click Check.
  3. Review Moonlock's assessment of whether the content shows signs of phishing or manipulation.

If the probability of a scam is high, the app immediately directs users to a short, actionable guide on what to do next - designed to help them stay ahead of scammers and respond to phishing attempts.

Earlier this month, the Moonlock team launched a free hypercasual games with an educational twist, teaching users to identify scams, recognize phishing, build strong passwords, and maintain software updates - all through interactive play.

Stay one step ahead of phishing, scams, and modern cyberthreats. Download Moonlock and start your 7-day free trial.

About Moonlock

Moonlock is a part of the MacPaw ecosystem that offers simple, approachable, and stress-free Mac protection and antivirus capabilities.

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global technology company founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MA and the EU, creating a digital ecosystem for Mac users. Combining capabilities such as system care, cybersecurity, app discovery, and more, the ecosystem aims to unite MacPaw's suite of software, third-party tools, and AI solutions to collaborate on behalf of the user. Through Eney, an AI-powered assistant and the interface of the ecosystem, MacPaw aims to help users and developers within their workflows, driving the next generation of human-computer interaction.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982276/Scam_Detector.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982277/Scam_Detector_Spots_Scam.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982278/No_Phishing.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644150/5975392/MacPaw_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Nina Bohush
Senior PR Specialist
pr_team@macpaw.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macpaws-moonlock-introduces-scam-detector-a-new-feature-to-catch-phishing-before-it-strikes-302776193.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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