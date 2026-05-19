HTX Unveils Upgraded Brand Digital Avatar "Huobao" and Outlines Strategic Focus on Earn Products

PANAMA CITY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, the newly upgraded Huobao, HTX's brand IP, made its first official, in-person appearance to users. HTX hosted the "Huobao Birthday Fantasy Carnival," transforming the venue into a series of game booths. The "Miss HTX" team took on the roles of booth owners and engaged directly with users and KOLs.

Not long ago, Huobao underwent a major strategic upgrade, officially becoming HTX's "user emotional totem" and brand digital avatar. Building on this, HTX launched the "Huobao Squad," consisting of five distinct personas representing typical scenarios in the crypto space, while simultaneously releasing a Huobao-themed T-shirt blind box.

During the event, HTX Spokesperson Molly explained that the term "mascot" was becoming too limiting for Huobao. Veteran users frequently use Huobao emojis in community chats, create memes, and even change their wallet nicknames to variations of "XX Bao." Huobao has become more than just an image; it represents a shared understanding between users and HTX.

Huobao is now officially HTX's brand digital avatar and the users' emotional totem. "The crypto industry itself can be quite cold and rational," Molly noted. "What we want to do is provide a little more warmth for users outside of those numbers, and Huobao is the vehicle that carries that warmth."

The carnival represents a comprehensive upgrade in user experience and engagement.

The "Huobao Squad": Representing the Crypto Community

The event also marked the debut of the "Huobao Squad," featuring five distinct personas directly inspired by HTX's users:

Ironhead Bao (Diamond Bao): Representing the steadiest group of users in the crypto space-the ones who hold through bull markets, bear markets, and extreme volatility. His slogan is: "Never check the balance, always tear up with joy, forever a believer in HOLD."

Futures Bao: Resilient and independent, his slogan is: "Between going short and going long, I choose to let go."

Charge Bao (Captain P): Embodying the daring spirit of the market, his slogan is: "Roger that, charge! Win and it's a villa by the sea; lose and it's back to hard labor."

New Coin Bao: The curious early adopter, whose main theme is "luck is also a form of strength."

Earn Bao: Positioned as "HTX's Biggest Winner of 2025-2026," he enjoys peaceful, quiet moments looking at his yield list, while others chase highs and cut losses. His slogan is: "No matter how turbulent the market gets, yields from HTX Earn remain steady."

A Strategic Pivot: Earn Becomes a Core Focus

The positioning of Earn Bao highlights HTX's core business focus this year. Recent research on user benefits and interviews with top-tier clients revealed the benefit with the highest demand was APY Booster Coupons-not futures trading fee discounts or airdrops.

As users increasingly prioritize "stable yields," HTX's Earn business has seen positive user growth for five consecutive quarters, and the scale of core stablecoins has maintained double-digit growth for four consecutive quarters.

A prime example of this strategic pivot is VIP Flexible. Launched at the end of March, this product is specifically designed for high-net-worth users. It currently supports primarily USDT, offering a maximum APY of up to 9%-several times higher than standard flexible options, with no lock-up period.

Deeply integrated with HTX's Prime membership system, VIP Flexible is available to users at Prime 5 and above.

Walking on Two Legs: Expanding the Futures Ecosystem

The futures business remains a priority, and HTX will continue to focus on it. A crucial development this year is the deepening of HTX's TradFi layout. Currently, HTX's TradFi zone for futures now supports over 50 assets, allowing users to go beyond crypto-native options and explore a wider range of traditional financial products in their portfolio allocation.

By walking on two legs-Earn and Futures-HTX meets the demand for both stability and active trading.

Miss HTX: Humanizing the Crypto Experience

The Miss HTX team is a very special group. Selected through the "Miss HTX" competition, they are not just HTX's ultimate customer service team, but also dedicated industry builders. Each of them is responsible for a primary business segment, allowing them to directly solve problems for users across different scenarios.

The team includes key account managers, livestream leads, merch leads, and ecosystem ambassadors. Bringing these team members out from behind the screens demonstrates that HTX is powered by a team of real people, ensuring customer service is personal and warm.

The upgrade of Huobao is a starting point, not the finish line. Moving forward, HTX will advance on two fronts simultaneously. On the business side, the platform will strengthen Earn and Futures, providing users with a secure, productive, and reliable place for their assets. On the brand and service side, HTX will deepen warm connections through Huobao, Miss HTX, and offline events, ensuring the relationship between users and HTX extends beyond a platform or account, becoming personal and meaningful.

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