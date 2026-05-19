Atsign: "Game-changing solution" for AI cybersecurity vulnerabilities verified by independent testing

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A combination of two Atsign products has been independently verified as a "game-changing solution" to the cybersecurity vulnerabilities that currently cripple enterprise AI adoption, Atsign announced today.

Verification for Atsign - the leader in secure foundations for enterprise AI and multi-agent systems - has come in the form of a Gold Award from Europe's leading independent test labs facility, Broadband-Testing . Its rigorous testing process proved that, by pairing Atsign AI Architect with the Atsign Platform, developers can build end-to-end encrypted AI agents with absolutely no open inbound TCP ports or connections. Atsign AI Architect is a no-code visual blueprinting tool, while Atsign Platform is a zero-knowledge networking layer.

Broadband-Testing's report examined two real-world use cases: a remote telemetry monitoring app for a KRYZ-LPFM radio transmitter and the Pembrook secure personal AI agent. In both instances, Atsign's architecture successfully eliminated port scanning, credential theft, and man-in-the-middle attacks.

The report concludes that: "For businesses looking to maximise their 'ideation to adoption' process with AI, what Atsign is offering, in terms of zero attack surface and policy control, is an absolute game changer. For CISOs, it means their AI hell is at an end; just use the Atsign Platform and every app will be secure before release. Using the combination of the Atsign Platform with Atsign AI Architect means that the entire dev process is hugely streamlined and optimised - and secure."

Aparna Rayasam, CEO of Atsign, said: "As companies race to deploy Agentic AI, traditional security is failing. Standard protocols require open network ports and trusted intermediaries, inviting attackers directly into the heart of the enterprise. Atsign's architecture fundamentally flips this script. Broadband-Testing's validation confirms what our customers already know: you don't have to choose between AI velocity and risk. By starting with a zero-attack surface and agent behavior restraints, organizations can confidently deploy agentic AI without the risk of exposing their data to the public internet."

Rick Deacon, CISO and Head of Platform at Atsign customer NeuroVitals and an 18-year cybersecurity veteran, used Atsign to rapidly build a highly sensitive healthcare application. "Atsign removes a lot of the infrastructure setup, the things I would normally need a sophisticated architect to create on AWS or GCP just to make sure it's secure," he said. "Using AI Architect and the Atsign Platform, I had the first working version of our MVP in just three hours, instead of the eight days of prompt optimization a much simpler app took me previously. The levels and layers of communication are entirely encrypted, and I have total peace of mind knowing that no one is going to see that data except the intended users."

To read the full Broadband-Testing report and learn how your organization can achieve zero-exposure AI development, visit https://exclusive.atsign.com/broadband-testing-report/ .

Developers can also explore the open-source Pembrook AI agent architecture directly on GitHub at https://github.com/pembrook-ai/Pembrook .

About Atsign

Atsign is positioned at the intersection of the most urgent enterprise needs in the AI era: zero-trust security, agentic AI governance, and modular architecture. With products like Atsign AI Architect, Atsign helps developers, business leaders, and anyone with an app idea build secure software, AI agents, and applications of all kinds. Alongside solutions like Atsign NoPorts, which is built on the Atsign Platform, Atsign eliminates traditional layered architecture models. By delivering embedded security with no exposed attack surface, built-in agent guardrails, and full on-premise readiness, Atsign empowers enterprises to protect existing infrastructure and deploy next-generation systems safely and at scale.

About Broadband-Testing

Broadband-Testing is an independent testing operation based in Europe, providing vendor-neutral evaluations of IT products and services. Output from their testing, including detailed research reports, is available free of charge at http://www.broadband-testing.co.uk/site/.

Media Contacts

Scott Hetherington

Scott@atsign.com