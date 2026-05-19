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WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 15:36 Uhr
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Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kate Cornish-Bowden

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

b)

LEI

213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 25p shares

GB0007816068

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares (dividend reinvestment)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

761.83 pence per share

117

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

117 ordinary 25p shares

761.83 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

19 May 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

© 2026 PR Newswire
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