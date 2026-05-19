Montreal, Quebec and Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") and JMEM TEK ("JMEM") are pleased to announce the signing of an international project consortium agreement and Dr. Francis Bellido's visit to JMEM's facilities in Taiwan, marking an important new step in the companies' strategic collaboration. The agreement builds on the memorandum of understanding entered into in September 2025 and advances the parties' collaborative R&D initiative under the Canada-Taiwan 2024-25 Collaborative R&D Program (CIIP).

JMEM TEK, a Taiwan-based secure semiconductor innovator specializing in Physical Unclonable Function (PUF), Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), and hardware root-of-trust architectures, will contribute its advanced secure chip design capabilities to the collaboration.

Dr. Bellido recently visited JMEM to meet with the company's leadership and technical teams, review project progress, align on next steps, and further strengthen the relationship between the two organizations. The visit was also focused on accelerating the completion of the Universal Security system-on-chip ("SoC"), reinforcing the parties' shared determination to move efficiently from framework agreement to execution and development milestones.

The signed consortium agreement formalizes the framework for developing a quantum-resilient Universal Security SoC platform that integrates QeM's diode-based quantum entropy source with JMEM's secure chip capabilities. The project is intended to support secure boot, root-of-trust functions, hardware-level security architecture, and future quantum-resilient deployments. The agreement also provides a structured implementation plan that includes an SoC prototype, PCIe boards and server appliances for CaaS/EaaS applications, cryptographic SDKs and APIs, and supporting compliance documentation aligned with frameworks such as FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP.

"This announcement reflects more than the signing of an agreement; it reflects the strengthening of a strategic relationship and a shared commitment to execution," said Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "My visit to JMEM confirmed the quality of our alignment, the strength of our collaboration, and our common objective to accelerate completion of the Universal Security SoC. Together, we are building the foundation for a new class of quantum-resilient semiconductor security solutions."

"We are very pleased to formalize this collaboration through the signing of the consortium agreement and to welcome Dr. Bellido to Taiwan," said John Chang, CEO of JMEM Technology. "This collaboration represents an important milestone in advancing commercially deployable quantum-resilient semiconductor security solutions for critical infrastructure, AI data centers, defence, and next-generation connected systems."

The consortium agreement establishes the governance, project execution and commercialization framework for the collaboration, including steering committee oversight, technical working groups, reporting obligations and budget coordination. The project term extends through June 30, 2027. The agreement also provides that commercial revenues derived from the SoC are to be shared between QeM and JMEM in proportion to their respective contributions, subject to a mutually agreed-upon valuation model before market deployment.

The agreement further sets out the parties' intellectual property and confidentiality framework. Background intellectual property remains the property of each contributing party, while jointly developed foreground intellectual property will be jointly owned. Any post-project commercialization, licensing or sublicensing of jointly developed technology will require prior written agreement between QeM and JMEM.

By combining QeM's expertise in quantum entropy with JMEM's capabilities in secure semiconductor design, the parties aim to accelerate the development of trusted hardware security solutions for critical digital infrastructure and other high-assurance applications.

About JMEM TEK

JMEM TEK, based in Taiwan, is a trusted innovator in secure semiconductor design. Specializing in Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology, Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), and hardware root-of-trust architectures, JMEM TEK delivers IP and System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions that enable next-generation cybersecurity across data centers, IoT, automotive, and defense applications.

For further information, please visit our website: https://jmemtek.com or contact:

John Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder

Tel: +886 2-2325-3808

Email: marketing@jmemtek.com

Website: https://jmemtek.com

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's expectations with respect to the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on NYSE American; the expected cessation of trading on the OTCQB; the anticipated benefits of the NYSE American listing; and the Company's business strategy, target markets and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to future events and future performance and include statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of management based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "potential", "is expected", "anticipated", "is targeted", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to delays in or failure to complete listing-related processes, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable exchange requirements, changes in market conditions, the value of the Company's intangible assets, completing proof of concept studies, protecting intangible assets rights, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms or at all, the possibility that future results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, increases in costs, changes in legislation and regulation, changes in economic and political conditions and other risks inherent to the cybersecurity industry and new technologies, such as risk of obsolescence, slow adoption and competing technological advances; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements or forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Quantum eMotion Corp.