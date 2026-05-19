Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Voker, the agent analytics platform for AI product teams, has announced the disclosure of $2.2 million in pre-Seed funding from Y Combinator and FundersClub. The investment will accelerate Voker's mission to make every AI agent interaction measurable, explainable, and aligned with real business outcomes.

In a world where every agent says "Ask me anything," few deliver on that promise today. As agents move from prototype to production, teams face a universal challenge: there isn't a structured way to understand whether their agents are working, improving, or driving the outcomes they were built to deliver. Traditional monitoring tools were designed for SaaS, not the conversational behavior of LLM-powered agents. Without the insights that Voker provides, product teams cannot measure performance, prove ROI, or iterate with confidence.

"AI agents are shipping every day, but companies have no way to know if the agents are actually working; which leads to guessing, over-correcting, and losing users to bad experiences," said Tyler Postle, Co-Founder and CEO at Voker. "We built Voker because the analytics layer for AI agents simply does not exist; and without it even the best-intentioned teams are flying blind. This funding lets us move faster to give product teams the visibility they need to build agents that actually deliver.

"Voker provides complete visibility into how agents perform across real user interactions. Product managers can learn the intents of users and track corrections and frustrations; engineers can stop reactive debugging; and analysts gain a structured dataset, and all without manual data wrangling. With user intent detection, queryable conversation timelines, and an Outcome Correlation Engine, Voker helps teams understand which agent behaviors drive results.

"You can't improve what you can't measure. The AI agent market is exploding right now, and the companies that are best at instrumenting and improving their agents will win against those that don't," said Dalton Caldwell, Co-Founder of Standard Capital and Partner Emeritus at Y Combinator. "Voker is building the analytics layer that every agent-powered business needs, and that is why I funded them at Y Combinator."

The best AI product teams are iterating on their LLM stack constantly, which is why Voker is provider agnostic. The lightweight Voker SDK can be instrumented across any framework, with dedicated wrappers for all the leading providers. "When customers flood our Slack with the same agent issue, we're scrambling with what's going on, how widespread, how bad? We gave up on building evals: it's an endless reactive battle you can't win, said Ves Stoyanov, CoFounder and Head of AI at Lightfield. "Voker shows us agent performance and emergent user behavior before it lands as a customer complaint."

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Voker raises $2.2 million in pre-seed funding from Y Combinator and FundersClub to accelerate its mission to make every AI agent interaction measurable, explainable, and aligned with real business outcomes.

The platform gives product teams complete visibility into AI agent performance across real user interactions with features including user intent detection, queryable conversation timelines, and an Outcome Correlation Engine.

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About Voker

Voker is the Agent Analytics Platform for AI product teams building the best agents. Voker transforms agent and user interactions into structured analytics that anyone on your team can leverage without digging through logs. It provides complete visibility into how agents perform across real user interactions, letting teams define metrics that tie directly to business outcomes. With user intent detection, queryable conversation timelines, and an Outcome Correlation Engine, Voker helps product managers, engineers, analysts, and executives collaborate to build better agents - measurable, explainable, and aligned with real results. Leading AI companies like Lightfield use Voker to build better agents.



For more information, visit https://voker.ai/.

Source: Voker

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Source: Reportable, Inc.