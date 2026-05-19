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PR Newswire
19.05.2026 15:42 Uhr
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PHNIX Showcased AI-Driven HVAC Innovation at MCE Milan 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX concluded a successful exhibition at MCE Milan 2026. Under the theme "Thermal Intelligence: AI Coretech Revolution," the company demonstrated a significant leap forward in delivering its self-developed AI technology for real-world heat pump applications, reinforcing its global leadership in the HVAC industry.

During the event, PHNIX hosted a landmark Product Release Conference, highlighting its All-Scenario R290 Heat Pump Ecosystem. The showcase featured the world debut of the GreenTherm Pro residential air-to-water heat pump and the airMono indoor monoblock heat pump - the industry's pioneering AI residential HVAC solutions.

Addressing the European market's focus on energy costs and efficiency, PHNIX presented three core AI breakthroughs:

  • AI Early Intervention: Implements smart alerts to safeguard the heat pump system before faults occur, shifting maintenance from reactive to proactive.
  • AI Full Inverter Technology: Achieves a 20%+ energy-saving breakthrough for residential monoblock heat pumps, proven by field data.
  • AI Smart Grid: Automatically perceives grid fluctuations to minimize electricity bills without manual adjustments.

Products Tailored for European Needs

  • airMono indoor monoblock heat pump: Featuring 100% indoor installation, it solves space constraints in high-density European residential areas.
  • GreenTherm Pro air to water heat pump: Ensuring safety with a built-in gas separator and R290 leak detector, it delivers stable operation down to -30°C and hot water up to 80°C.
  • Commercial heat pump solution with SCOP A+++ at 35°C & 55°C, it's capable of managing up to 32 units via a centralized display, making it an ideal choice for large-scale commercial heating/cooling projects.

Cross-Sector Innovations

PHNIX also pushed HVAC boundaries with two ventures that drew significant attention:

  • OptiMorph MSpace Modular House: A live demonstration showcased this transformable smart home, seamlessly integrated with PV systems, energy storage, and PHNIX heat pumps.
  • Heat Pump x Mining: This "Mining Heat Recovery" solution repurposes waste heat from mining rigs into space heating, transforming energy consumption into profitability.

Following the enthusiastic response from global partners at MCE 2026, PHNIX's AI-driven HVAC solutions are gaining strong momentum. The company remains committed to accelerating its roadmap toward an autonomous energy management future, bringing efficient and sustainable heat pump solutions to customers worldwide.

About PHNIX

PHNIX is a professional heat pump manufacturer specializing in high-performance ODM/OEM solutions, manufacturing a wide range of air source heat pumps. For more information, please visit www.phnix-e.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03BKj_R4RW8

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phnix-showcased-ai-driven-hvac-innovation-at-mce-milan-2026-302776256.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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