ApartmentAdvisor Inc: ApartmentAdvisor Names the Best Cities for Recent College Grads in 2026

Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Salt Lake City lead this year's rankings

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / ApartmentAdvisor (www.apartmentadvisor.com) today released its 2026 ranking of the Best Cities for Recent College Grads, evaluating 98 major U.S. cities across factors including career opportunity, cost of living, entertainment, and ease of mobility. Washington, D.C. ranked No. 1 overall, followed by Seattle and Salt Lake City.

The report's methodology considered metrics including median earnings for bachelor's degree holders, rent burden, educational attainment, restaurant and nightlife density, public transportation usage, walkability and bike infrastructure, and concentration of young adults.

The results highlight the tradeoffs many graduates face when choosing where to live after college. While some of the highest-ranked cities on the list are expensive rental markets, they also offer advantages like higher earning potential, extensive amenities, and large populations of young adults. At the same time, more affordable mid-sized cities performed well because of lower rent burdens and strong quality-of-life factors.

"For many graduates today, choosing where to live is as much about building a life as it is about building a career," said Lilly Millman of ApartmentAdvisor. "This year's rankings highlight cities that offer a strong mix of opportunity, relative affordability, and compelling lifestyle factors for young adults."

Top 10 Best Cities for Recent College Grads in 2026

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Seattle, WA

3. Salt Lake City, UT

4. Atlanta, GA

5. Madison, WI

6. Jersey City, NJ

7. Boston, MA

8. Chicago, IL

9. San Francisco, CA

10. Ann Arbor, MI

The full report and methodology are available here: https://www.apartmentadvisor.com/blog/post/best-cities-for-college-grads

About ApartmentAdvisor

ApartmentAdvisor is an apartment rental marketplace and AI-native property management platform designed to improve the rental experience for both renters and operators. Founded by the team behind Tripadvisor and CarGurus, ApartmentAdvisor helps renters rent smarter while helping property owners and operators streamline leasing, maintenance, payments, and resident communication through ApartmentAdvisor ASSIST.

Press Contact:

Amy Mueller

PR@apartmentadvisor.com

617-216-2900

SOURCE: ApartmentAdvisor Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/apartmentadvisor-names-the-best-cities-for-recent-college-grads-in-2026-1167372