Propelus Earns NCQA CVO Certification - Delivering Audit-Grade Verification Continuously

Modern compliance meets proven trust. The verification infrastructure behind leading credentialing platforms, background screening companies, health systems, and health plans now carries independent NCQA Certification - bringing audit-grade rigor to every workflow it powers.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Propelus, the trusted infrastructure partner for healthcare workforce compliance and credentialing, today announced that it has earned NCQA Certification across all seven credential verification categories. The Certification confirms that Propelus's verification practices meet the National Committee for Quality Assurance's rigorous standards for accuracy, consistency, and ongoing monitoring - and it gives the customers who depend on Propelus' verification data, including hospitals, health systems, credentialing platforms, background screening companies, CVOs, staffing agencies, and health plans, a clear path to credit toward their own accreditation programs.

What makes the Certification distinct in Propelus' hands is the operating model behind it. The verification work is automated, continuous, and built into the same products customers already use - at an unmatched scale and level of automation few vendors can match. Propelus powers more than 624 million primary source verifications annually with up to 98.5% automation across 7,200+ primary sources, backed by 22+ years of healthcare expertise. The result is quality and safety-focused customers who stay audit-ready every day, not just once a year. That combination of accreditation rigor and modern delivery has been hard to find in healthcare. NCQA Certification demonstrates our deep commitment to quality process and standards.

"Healthcare has had to choose between accredited quality and modern infrastructure for too long," said Julie Walker, CEO of Propelus. "This Certification confirms what the platforms and provider organizations we work with already know: NCQA-level rigor delivered at the speed of modern software, maintained continuously - not just when an auditor is in the room. That is what this Certification confirms: a partner the credentialing committee trusts and the engineering team can build on."

About NCQA CVO Certification

NCQA Certification for Credentials Verification Organizations is a voluntary review process governed by NCQA's rigorous Standards for Certification. It evaluates an organization's management of data collection and verification operations, and the process used to continuously improve those services. Certification is awarded on the basis of individual credentials verification services, and includes on-site evaluations conducted by a team of health care professionals and certified credentialing specialists. A national oversight committee of physicians analyzes the team's findings and determines certification based on compliance with NCQA standards. Certification reduces duplicative oversight and inefficient gathering of information by health plans and verification organizations.

Propelus received Certification for the following credentials verification services:

Certification in Verification of Licensure

Certification in Verification of Board Certification Status

Certification in Medical Board Sanctions

Certification in Ongoing Monitoring of Sanctions

Certification in Medicare/Medicaid Sanctions

Certification in DEA

Certification in Education and Training

What the Certification means for Propelus customers

The NCQA Certification applies to the Propelus services that perform primary source verifications and monitoring on behalf of customers for Propelus Data Solutions and Propelus EverCheck. Both services are now backed by an independently audited verification process that meets NCQA standards, and for the organizations built on Propelus, the Certification strengthens their own compliance story.

Propelus Data Solutions - the modern, API-first solution that powers credentialing platforms, background screening companies, payers, staffing agencies, and other healthcare partners with primary source verified credentials, sanctions, exclusions screening, and more with continuous monitoring. The Certification gives partners the confidence to embed Propelus directly into their own products and services, knowing the data powering them meets the standard their customers are audited against - without building or maintaining that infrastructure themselves.

Propelus EverCheck - the workforce compliance platform that hospitals, health systems, and large employers use to verify and continuously monitor their clinical workforce. With NCQA-certified verification at its core, EverCheck customers can point to independent third-party validation when their own credentialing committees and accreditation surveyors seek proof. For organizations operating under Joint Commission, DNV, and CMS standards, the Certification provides additional third-party documentation of primary source verification rigor.

For customers pursuing or maintaining their own NCQA accreditation, working with a certified partner can simplify the path to credit on the verification work Propelus performs on their behalf, thereby reducing audit complexity for compliance, credentialing, and medical staff teams.

"Achieving CVO Certification from NCQA demonstrates that Propelus has the systems, processes, and personnel in place to thoroughly and accurately verify providers' credentials and help health plan clients meet their accreditation goals," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President, NCQA.

Propelus' Certification status is publicly listed in the NCQA Report Cards directory and is valid through April 27, 2027. View Propelus' NCQA Certification status here .

About Propelus

Propelus streamlines healthcare workforce compliance and human capital management. Our innovative technology and strategic partnerships empower millions of professionals and their employers, regulators, and partners to work together, ensuring a better-connected and more efficient healthcare ecosystem.

For over 20 years, Propelus has been a trusted leader, providing seamless compliance solutions to millions of professionals. We leverage market-leading technology and essential data to simplify complex operations, reduce risk, and promote a safer, healthier, happier workforce and better communities.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter/X @ncqa and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

Media contact

Heidi Schulte

SVP, Marketing, Propelus

hello@propelus.com

SOURCE: Propelus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/propelus-earns-ncqa-cvo-certification-delivering-audit-grade-veri-1167382