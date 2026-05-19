GLA Development: How the 14th GLA Conference Is Reshaping Global Logistics Partnerships

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / More than a conference, the 14th GLA Global Logistics Conference positioned itself as a global platform for business growth, strategic partnerships, and intelligent logistics collaboration - bringing together over 2,000 logistics leaders from more than 130 countries to accelerate international expansion, strengthen cross-border connectivity, and shape the future of global supply chains

Driving Global Logistics Collaboration and Business Growth

On May 9th, 2026, the 14th GLA Global Logistics Conference successfully concluded at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China, bringing together over 2,000 logistics entrepreneurs, industry leaders, government officials, and business experts from more than 130 countries and regions to explore new business opportunities, strengthen international partnerships, and accelerate global logistics collaboration..

Centered on "Enhance Resilience, Deepen Collaboration, Create Value", the conference addressed the deep structural shifts reshaping global supply chains. The Conference featured the 3rd GLA Global Supply Chain CEO Forum, the Women in Logistics Leadership (W.I.L.L) Forum , and a flagship one-on-one business meeting that facilitated over 100,000 targeted meetings. Running in parallel, more than 200 international exhibitors showcased cutting-edge logistics technologies and innovative solutions, demonstrating the vast potential within the global supply chain sector. The event served as a high-value platform for international networking, strategic partnership development, and cross-border business expansion opportunities.

200+ Professional Exhibition Booths

Key Attendees

Launching the Future of Intelligent Logistics Networking

A defining moment came during the opening ceremony with the official launch of the GLA Global Logistics Smart Ecosystem. The new platform integrates intelligent supply-demand matching capabilities, an advanced member credit system, and integrated digital tools designed to streamline operations and accelerate business growth for logistics enterprises worldwide. Designed to help logistics companies identify trusted global partners faster, reduce operational friction, and unlock new international business opportunities, the Smart Ecosystem represents a major step forward in digital transformation within the logistics industry.

Integrating intelligent supply-demand matching and a member credit system, the new digital infrastructure signals the platform's strategic evolution from a resource-linking network era into a deeply empowering smart ecosystem era, now serving a global community of over 7,000 member enterprises from over 170 countries. Multiple new digital innovation products were also introduced to smarter collaboration, operational efficiency, and scalable international expansion for logistics enterprises operating in increasingly complex global markets.

GLA Founder & President Ms. Grace Sun delivered the address

Ms. Grace Sun, Founder and President of GLA Global Logistics Alliance and Executive President of the Global Logistics Enterprises Federation (GLEF) , set the tone in her opening address. She emphasized the growing need for logistics enterprises to build resilient, digitally connected, and globally collaborative business models capable of adapting to rapidly changing international markets. "The underlying logic of our industry has shifted fundamentally - from a singular focus on efficiency toward an era where resilience, efficiency, and sustainability carry equal weight," she said. "As global trade policies, tariff regimes, and regional dynamics continue to evolve, competition no longer hinges on speed alone, but on systemic resilience and comprehensive service capabilities."

Strengthening International Partnerships and Supply Chain Resilience

The Opening Ceremony of the Conference was attended by government officials, trade association leaders, and renowned think-tank experts, highlighting GLA's growing influence as a strategic platform connecting global logistics enterprises, international institutions, and cross-border business leaders. The presence of senior representatives from major government bodies, trade organizations, and international logistics institutions reinforced the Conference's role in fostering international cooperation, business connectivity, and long-term supply chain development across global markets Key attendees included Li Jiaxiang, Former Deputy Minister and Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Transport of China, Former Director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China; Zhang Zhigang, Former Deputy Minister of Commerce of China; Song Gongmei, Former Deputy Director of the International Exchange Center, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC); Wang Junwen, President of the China International Trade Society; Wu Kunsheng, Deputy Secretary-General of Shenzhen Municipal People's Government; Ye Wenge, Deputy Director General of Shenzhen Municipal Commerce Bureau; Chen Xiaojun, Director of Luohu District Commerce Bureau; Chhieng Pich, Under Secretary of State, Ministry of Public Works & Transport Cambodia; Román Cota Muñoz, Presidente Municipal of Tecate, Baja California, Mexico; Irgashev Golib Gayratovich, Head of the Secretariat of the Minister of Transport, Republic of Uzbekistan; Abdrakhman Amreyev, Chief Operating Officer, Kazakhstan's National Postal Service (Kazpost); Prof. Dr. Thomas SIM, President of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA); Kassem Tofailli, President of Arab Chinese Cooperation and Development Association; Chyngyz Sherniiazov, Head of China-Eurasian Business Council (CEBC); Chen Zhi, Chairman of the China Top 500 Industry Alliance and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hong Kong Causeway Bay Group; Cui Jiaguo, Secretary General of China International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFA); Zhang Hongyu, Secretary-General of the Rongtong Open Source Data Research Institute; Ouyang Hong, Deputy President of Chinese News Agency, Caenews.cn, and Ms. Grace Sun, President of GLA Global Logistics Alliance and Executive President of GLEF.

Li Jiaxiang, Former Deputy Minister and Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Transport of China

Policy and industry integration was a recurring theme throughout the Conference, highlighting the increasing importance of collaboration between governments, industry leaders, and logistics enterprises in shaping the future of global trade and supply chain development. In his remarks, Li Jiaxiang, Former Deputy Minister and Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Transport of China, emphasized the strategic importance of cultivating new quality productive forces, particularly in emerging sectors such as the low-altitude economy and smart logistics. He noted the rapid rise of new, high-quality productive forces - including the low-altitude economy and smart logistics - and encouraged Chinese logistics enterprises to actively engage with global networks, seizing opportunities in multimodal transport and low-altitude logistics to contribute to the unimpeded flow of global supply chains.

Zhang Zhigang, Former Deputy Minister of Commerce of China

Zhang Zhigang, Former Deputy Minister of Commerce of China, highlighted that China's social logistics performance registered a strong start in 2026, reflecting the increasing importance of logistics infrastructure, international trade connectivity, and high-value supply chain services in driving economic growth and global commerce. "Logistics is a vital component of the service industry, and the Chinese government is advancing service-sector empowerment and quality-upgrading actions, pushing producer services toward greater specialisation and higher value-added segments," he said. He expressed his expectation that GLA Global Logistics Alliance would continue its bridging role, creating docking channels for Chinese and international logistics enterprises to foster mutual benefit.

Chhieng Pich, Under Secretary of State, Ministry of Public Works & Transport, Cambodia

Dr Prof. Thomas SIM, President of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA)

International voices echoed the collaborative spirit, with industry leaders emphasising the increasing importance of trusted global logistics networks and international business cooperation. Chhieng Pich and Prof. Dr. Thomas SIM praised GLA Global Logistics Alliance's distinctive role in enabling cross-border logistics synergy and empowering international business development. "A global collaboration network built on a foundation of trust has become an indispensable stabilising force for the industry," said Prof. Dr. Thomas SIM. "FIATA looks forward to deepening cooperation with GLA in the years to come."

Signing Ceremony

Strategic partnerships achieved remarkable advancements during the recent opening event.. Kazpost, Hong Kong Causeway Bay Group, and the Tecate City Government of Mexico signed GLA Global Strategic Partner agreements with GLA Global Logistics Alliance. In parallel, five international logistics enterprises: U. Del Corona & Scardigli Srl (Italy), KC International Logistics (Malaysia), EC Freight Forwarding (Malaysia), VHL Logistics (Malaysia), and Insa air & sea Logistics GmbH (Germany) - signed GLA Global Partner agreements. Collectively, the signings cover international postal services, urban development, multi-modal transport, and green logistics, marking a leapfrog expansion of the GLA global cooperation network.

GLA Product Manager Jephte Maba

During the New Product Introduction session, GLA Product Manager Mr. Jephte Maba officially unveiled a suite of innovative digital products. The launch of these products aims to enhance the operational efficiency of cross-border collaboration among international logistics enterprises and strengthen their competitiveness on a global scale.

Panel Discussions

The Panel Discussions convened nine top executives and experts from the UAE, China, the United States, Italy, Singapore, Kenya, and India to dissect "Enhancing Resilience: Rethinking the DNA of Global Supply Chain." The consensus was clear: in the face of geopolitical shifts, cost volatility, and technological disruption, logistics enterprises must invest in digital empowerment, regional collaboration, and talent pipeline development to build more adaptive supply chains. Sharp insights and compelling exchanges punctuated the discussion.

GLA Women in Logistics Leadership (W.I.L.L) Forum

The GLA Women in Logistics Leadership (W.I.L.L.) Forum created a dedicated platform for female logistics entrepreneurs and professionals worldwide to share experiences and insights, reinforcing GLA's commitment to diversity and empowerment.

Held in collaboration with the Qianhai Authority, the 3rd Global Supply Chain CEO Forum brought together 200 international logistics and supply chain entrepreneurs, government officials, and business representatives in Qianhai as one of the signature agendas of the 14th GLA Global Logistics Conference. Deputy Director of the Qianhai Authority outlined Qianhai's highlighted the latest development in cross-border trade facilitation, international business rule alignment and enterprise global expansion services. Centred on supply chain restructuring, emerging market expansion, digitalisation pathways and core competitiveness building, the Forum featured forward-looking insights from CEOs across key global markets. Participants also visited Mawan Smart Port and the Qianhai Qianhai International e-Business Station, seeing firsthand how digital port operations and one-stop enterprise services are translating Qianhai's ambitions into reality. More than a forum, it was a collective strategic read on the future of global supply chains. As a high-end intellectual platform under the GLA Global Logistics Conference , the Global Supply Chain CEO Forum continues to provide a high-density strategic dialogue arena for international logistics entrepreneurs.

A comprehensive ecosystem of engagement emerged around the Core Agenda. The Conference seamlessly included a cocktail party, a gala dinner, the Women in Logistics Leadership (W.I.L.L.) Forum, three major sports events, business inspections, and cultural immersions throughout Shenzhen. These diverse activities strengthened business relationships and fostered cross-cultural connections, creating an integrated platform where ideas, partnerships, and cultural experiences converged.

The Conference attracted participants from over 130 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, India, the UAE, Canada, the Philippines, Spain, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Bangladesh, the UK, Australia, Poland, Greece, Oman, South Africa, Mexico, Bulgaria, Jordan, France, Romania, Qatar, New Zealand, Nepal, Latvia, Norway, Maldives, Kuwait, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Finland, Gabon, the Czech Republic, Moldova, Tunisia, Honduras, Argentina, Uzbekistan, Uruguay, Colombia, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Netherlands, South Korea, Italy, Brazil, Ethiopia, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal, Vietnam, Egypt, Morocco, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Brunei, Azerbaijan, Pakistan and many others.

Ms. Grace Sun is being interviewed by the media.

In an interview with assembled media, Ms. Grace Sun reflected on the nature of true partnership. "Cooperation has never been a simple exchange of resources; it is about complementing each other's expertise. GLA enables trusted partners worldwide to empower one another and achieve mutual success - turning online resource connections into handshakes and signed contracts on the ground." She added, "The ultimate goal of co-creating value is not just orders and profits, but opening new space for the sustainable development of our entire industry. 'To Create a Better World for Global Logistics' remains the core vision that GLA upholds, and a responsibility we share with our global partners."

GLA is pleased to announce its commitment to sustainable development by contributing $5 from every ticket sold to the GLA Foundation. This initiative underscores GLA's dedication to fostering positive change in the global logistics landscape. Through these multifaceted efforts, GLA aims to demonstrate its expertise and innovative spirit while upholding a strong sense of social responsibility.

More than 100 media from central, provincial, municipal, online, and overseas media covered the event, engaging deeply in the Conference's forums and activities to capture key highlights and broadcast the achievements and latest practices of the Greater Bay Area's logistics ecosystem development.

The 15th GLA Global Logistics Conference will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 22 to 25, 2026.

Media Contact

Mr. Malik

Business Development Director

+86 - 18927434147

malik@glafamily.com

https://www.conference.glafamily.com

SOURCE: GLA Development

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/how-the-14th-gla-conference-is-reshaping-global-logistics-partnerships-1167739