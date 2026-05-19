AP Technologies Acquires Blueacre Technology, Adding Nitinol and Precision Laser Processing to Its Catheter Platform

Acquisition extends AP Technologies' vertically integrated catheter platform into nitinol and precision laser processing. Dundalk, Ireland joins the company's network of Centers of Excellence as its first European operation.

SINGAPORE AND DUNDALK, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / AP Technologies, a vertically integrated contract manufacturer of catheters and medical tubing, today announced the acquisition of Blueacre Technology, a Dundalk, Ireland specialist in laser micromachining and nitinol processing for the medical device industry. The acquisition establishes AP Technologies' first European operation in Ireland's medtech corridor, and extends its catheter platform into the laser-processed metallic components used in next-generation minimally invasive devices. Terms were not disclosed.

Blueacre brings nearly two decades of capability in laser micromachining and nitinol processing for the medical device industry, including femtosecond and picosecond laser cutting, laser welding, electropolishing, and on-site rapid prototyping. That capability now sits alongside AP Technologies' PTFE etched liners, FEP heat shrink tubing, braided and coiled shafts, and finished catheter assembly.

The combined offering allows OEM partners to develop hybrid catheter and delivery system programs through a single supplier, with engineered precision across both polymeric and metallic processes.

"This acquisition marks the first step in extending our advanced catheter technologies platform, adding nitinol and precision laser processing to our vertically integrated catheter capabilities," said Charles Tang, Chief Executive Officer of AP Technologies. "We are also thrilled to partner with David Gillen, founder of Blueacre Technology, whose engineering brilliance and innovation make him a tremendous addition to our team. Together, we are positioned to shape the future of minimally invasive device manufacturing."

"Blueacre Technology is delighted to become part of the AP Technologies global team," said Dr. David Gillen, founder of Blueacre Technology. "From our first meeting, we were impressed by the strategic vision of Charles Tang and senior management. AP Technologies has proven to be a highly successful and innovative global supplier to top-tier medtech companies. We are excited to bring nearly 20 years of experience in nitinol and advanced laser processing to our new joint team, as we build capability and develop vertical integration across the globe for the next generation of interventional devices."

Dr. Gillen will continue to lead the Dundalk operation and joins the AP Technologies leadership team. The Blueacre brand, the Dundalk facility, and active customer programs are unaffected by the transaction.

About AP Technologies

AP Technologies is a vertically integrated contract manufacturer of catheters and medical tubing, headquartered in Singapore with operations in Singapore, USA, China, Vietnam, and Ireland. The company partners with top-100 medical device OEMs developing the next generation of minimally invasive technologies. Capabilities span precision micro-tubing extrusion, etched PTFE liners, FEP heat shrink, braided and coiled shafts, finished catheter assembly, and now nitinol and precision laser processing. Learn more at ap-tech.com.

About Blueacre Technology

Blueacre Technology is a leader in laser micromachining and precision manufacturing for the medical device industry. Their capabilities include femtosecond and picosecond laser cutting, fibre laser tube cutting, laser welding, polymer ablation, micro-Swiss CNC machining, and electropolishing. Blueacre serves start-ups, contract manufacturers, and multinational medical device OEMs from early-stage R&D through volume production, supported by its Accel-LAB program for on-site rapid prototyping and process development.

Media Contacts

AP Technologies

Yunfan Zhang, Global Marketing Manager

yunfan.zhang@ap-tech.com

Blueacre Technology

Olivia May Gillen, Commercial Director

ogillen@blueacretechnology.com

SOURCE: AP Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ap-technologies-acquires-blueacre-technology-adding-nitinol-and-preci-1168199