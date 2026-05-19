Mclean Technologies Berhad: MClean Technologies Reports Strong Start to FY2026 with 27.68% Revenue Growth in Q1 FY2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / MClean Technologies Berhad ("MClean Technologies" or the "Company"), an established provider of precision cleaning and surface treatment solutions, delivered another resilient set of financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026 ("Q1 FY2026"), supported by stronger demand across its core business segments and continued operational improvements.

For Q1 FY2026, the Company recorded revenue of RM18.47 million, representing a 27.68% increase compared to RM14.47 million in the corresponding quarter last year ("Q1 FY2025"). The stronger topline performance was mainly driven by increased contributions from both precision cleaning and surface treatment activities. Gross profit rose 27.85% to RM6.50 million from RM5.09 million previously, reflecting improved operating efficiency across both business divisions. Meanwhile, profit before tax ("PBT") increased by 12.87% year-on-year to RM3.42 million, compared to RM3.03 million in Q1 FY2025, while profit after tax ("PAT") improved to RM3.42 million from RM3.03 million previously. The stronger profitability was supported by higher revenue contribution and improved operational performance.

Quarter-on-quarter, revenue increased by 20.71% from RM15.30 million recorded in Q4 FY2025, driven by stronger demand across both precision cleaning and surface treatment segments. Gross profit increased by 5.48% to RM6.50 million, while PBT rose 29.15% from RM2.65 million in the preceding quarter. Despite a moderation in gross profit margin to 35.19% from 40.27% previously due to higher material and operating costs, the Group continued to maintain healthy profitability through disciplined cost management and operational execution.

MClean Technologies' performance continues to be supported by sustained demand from the Hard Disk Drive ("HDD"), semiconductor and consumer electronics sectors, underpinned by ongoing digitalisation trends, rising data storage requirements, growing adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure, and increasing investments in data centres and advanced manufacturing activities across Southeast Asia.

In line with the Group's return to profitability in FY2025, the Board has proposed an interim dividend of RM0.004 per share, representing approximately 10% of FY2025 profit. As FY2025 marked the Group's first year of turnaround, management intends to progressively enhance the dividend payout ratio moving forward, subject to prevailing business conditions and unforeseen circumstances.

Dato Dr. Terence Tea Yeok Kian, Executive Chairman and Executive Director of MClean Technologies remarked, "Our Q1 FY2026 results reflect a positive start to the year, supported by stronger customer demand and continued improvements in operational execution. The Group's ability to deliver higher revenue and maintain healthy profitability demonstrates the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our ongoing efficiency initiatives."

He added, "Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the Group's growth prospects. The ongoing shift of semiconductor supply chains into Southeast Asia continues to create new opportunities for MClean Technologies, particularly in precision cleaning, surface treatment and plastic injection moulding. Our planned expansion initiatives in Malaysia and Thailand, including the introduction of new production lines and the proposed new HDD cleanroom facilities, will strengthen our production capabilities, improve automation and support long-term scalable growth. We are also encouraged by the increasing opportunities within the semiconductor ecosystem and expect potential breakthroughs for our Singapore plant in Q3FY2026 as demand for high-precision cleaning and industrial support services continues to expand."

MClean Technologies remains committed to reinforcing operational efficiency, strengthening its regional presence across Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, and expanding its capabilities to support high-growth industries such as semiconductors, electronics, data centres, automation and precision engineering. The Group remains focused on delivering sustainable long-term value to shareholders through disciplined execution and strategic growth initiatives.

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This press release should be read in conjunction with the full text of the announcement released by MClean Technologies on 19 May 2026 in relation to its interim financial statements for the first quarter and three months ended 31 March 2026 which is available on the Bursa website.

ABOUT MCLEAN TECHNOLOGIES BERHAD

MClean Technologies Berhad, is a leading provider of surface treatment, precision cleaning, and packaging services. The Company serves a diverse range of industries, including Hard Disk Drive, Consumer Electronics, and Oil & Gas. With operations in Malaysia, Singapores, and Thailand, MClean is committed to delivering high-quality and reliable services to its clients.

For more information, visit http://www.mclean.com.sg/.

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Stephanie Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Mclean Technologies Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/mclean-technologies-reports-strong-start-to-fy2026-with-27.68-revenue-growth-in-q1-1168225