AcutePet Urgent Care Expands into Grove City, Bringing Same-Day Pet Care to Columbus Communities

Veterinarian-owned urgent care model provides accessible same-day care for pets while helping to strengthen and support the veterinary community.

GROVE CITY, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / AcutePet Urgent Care is bringing its eighth location to Grove City, providing accessible, same-day veterinary care to pet families throughout south Columbus and surrounding communities. Conveniently located at 3612 Hoover Road near Stringtown Road and just minutes from Grove City Town Center, Target, Kroger, Mount Carmel Grove City, and Grove City High School. AcutePet will open to the public on Friday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m. and will be open seven days a week, Monday-Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

To celebrate the new location, AcutePet will host a Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Thursday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m. Community members, veterinary partners, local leaders, and pet families are invited to tour the location, meet members of the AcutePet team, and learn more about how the urgent care model supports pets, pet owners, and referring veterinary practices.

Conveniently positioned for families who may otherwise travel farther into Columbus for emergency care, the new location is designed to provide timely treatment for urgent, non-routine medical concerns - helping pets receive care sooner, without the cost or wait times often associated with emergency hospitals.

Founded by veterinarians and experienced veterinary professionals, AcutePet was built to address two growing needs within veterinary medicine: improving access to care for pet families and creating a more sustainable way for veterinary teams to practice medicine.

"As the veterinary profession continues to evolve, conversations around sustainability, accessibility, and support for veterinary professionals have become increasingly important," said David Sachs, DVM, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of AcutePet. "AcutePet was intentionally built to provide timely care for pets while supporting the veterinary professionals delivering that care every day. Pet families need more access, primary care veterinarians want trusted support, and veterinary professionals deserve a model that allows them to do strong medical work without burning out."

AcutePet's urgent care model gives pet families another option when their pet needs same-day attention but may not require hospitalization, overnight care, or specialty intervention. The Grove City location will also serve as an additional resource for referring veterinarians throughout the region, reinforcing AcutePet's commitment to support - not compete with - primary care veterinary practices.

"AcutePet fills an important space between primary care and the emergency hospital," said John D. Anastasio, DVM, DACVECC, Chief Medical Officer. "Many pets need diagnostics, treatment, pain control, or stabilization the same day, but they do not always need a full emergency hospital setting. AcutePet was built to provide that level of care, while keeping the pet's primary veterinarian informed and involved in ongoing follow-up."

About AcutePet

AcutePet Urgent Care is a veterinarian-owned network of urgent care clinics providing same-day, emergency-level care for pets with urgent, non-routine medical concerns. Founded by veterinarians and led by a board-certified criticalist, AcutePet is designed to improve access and affordability for pet owners, support referring primary care veterinarians, and create a more sustainable way for veterinary professionals to practice medicine. Current locations include Beavercreek, OH; West Chester, OH; Bellevue, KY; Mount Pleasant, SC; Summerville, SC; Voorhees, NJ; Solon, OH; and Grove City, OH.

Learn more at www.acutepeturgentcare.com or follow @acutepeturgentcare on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and upcoming community events.

Media Contact:

Jess Brotherton

Chief Brand Officer

513.652.0481

SOURCE: AcutePet Urgent Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/acutepet-urgent-care-expands-into-grove-city-bringing-same-day-pet-ca-1168224